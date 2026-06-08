BYD Sealion 6 Key Specs
- Power218 - 324 bhp
- FuelHybrid
The BYD Sealion 6 is a premium mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV that combines long-range efficiency with exceptional performance and high-end luxury.
After capturing attention during its initial showcases, the SUV has been spotted undergoing rigorous testing on Indian roads, signaling an imminent launch to rival established premium mid-size SUVs.
Below is an in-depth breakdown of the specifications, features, technology, and estimated pricing for the new model.
The BYD Sealion 6 is highly anticipated by buyers looking for an efficient alternative to traditional diesel and petrol mid-size luxury SUVs.
Given its premium feature set, competitive dimensions, and advanced dual-motor technology, this pricing positions it strategically against both conventional executive SUVs and entry-level luxury electric offerings. More details on official variants will follow closer to the commercial release.
For contextual reference, the existing premium lineup from the manufacturer includes:
(Source Data URL Reference: https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/byd/sealion-6)
The exterior design follows a highly aerodynamic philosophy. The front fascia stands out with slim, dual LED headlamps integrated with distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper incorporates uniquely stylized horizontal strakes to aid airflow and cooling for the hybrid powertrain.
At the rear, the SUV adopts a clean aesthetic highlighted by a connected LED tail-light bar wrapping seamlessly across the tailgate. The profile is further enhanced by 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels specifically engineered to minimize drag and optimize efficiency.
The core highlight of this SUV is the Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology. Unlike standard parallel hybrids, this plug-in hybrid architecture prioritizes the high-power electric motor as the primary drive source, engaging the internal combustion engine to assist or regenerate the battery as needed.
Depending on the specific variant configuration brought to the market, global specifications outline two primary layouts:
Step inside, and you are welcomed by a sophisticated dual-tone cabin utilizing premium soft-touch upholstery and metallic accents across the dashboard. The flat-floor design ensures that rear seat passengers enjoy spacious legroom and a highly comfortable seating posture even during long-distance road trips.
The technological centerpieces include:
Safety is treated as a standard priority rather than an optional luxury. The vehicle is built on a high-strength chassis frame and comes equipped with 7 airbags, including a front-center airbag to prevent occupants from colliding with each other during a side impact.
The vehicle incorporates a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies using millimeter-wave radars and high-definition cameras:
With its massive driving range, advanced plug-in hybrid architecture, premium interior layout, and cutting-edge feature suite, this upcoming mid-size SUV presents a compelling package for modern eco-conscious luxury vehicle buyers.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
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