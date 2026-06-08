The BYD Sealion 6 is a premium mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV that combines long-range efficiency with exceptional performance and high-end luxury.

After capturing attention during its initial showcases, the SUV has been spotted undergoing rigorous testing on Indian roads, signaling an imminent launch to rival established premium mid-size SUVs.

Below is an in-depth breakdown of the specifications, features, technology, and estimated pricing for the new model.

Expected Price and Launch Timeline

The BYD Sealion 6 is highly anticipated by buyers looking for an efficient alternative to traditional diesel and petrol mid-size luxury SUVs.

Expected Price Bracket: ₹ 30.00 Lakh – ₹ 40.00 Lakh (Estimated Ex-Showroom)

30.00 Lakh – 40.00 Lakh (Estimated Ex-Showroom) Expected Launch: Q3 2026

Given its premium feature set, competitive dimensions, and advanced dual-motor technology, this pricing positions it strategically against both conventional executive SUVs and entry-level luxury electric offerings. More details on official variants will follow closer to the commercial release.

For contextual reference, the existing premium lineup from the manufacturer includes:

BYD Atto 3: ₹ 24.99 Lakh – ₹ 33.99 Lakh

24.99 Lakh – 33.99 Lakh BYD eMax 7: ₹ 26.90 Lakh – ₹ 29.90 Lakh

26.90 Lakh – 29.90 Lakh BYD Seal: ₹ 41.00 Lakh – ₹ 53.15 Lakh

41.00 Lakh – 53.15 Lakh BYD Sealion 7: ₹ 49.40 Lakh – ₹ 54.90 Lakh

(Source Data URL Reference: https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/byd/sealion-6)

Design and Exterior Dimensions

The exterior design follows a highly aerodynamic philosophy. The front fascia stands out with slim, dual LED headlamps integrated with distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs). The front bumper incorporates uniquely stylized horizontal strakes to aid airflow and cooling for the hybrid powertrain.

At the rear, the SUV adopts a clean aesthetic highlighted by a connected LED tail-light bar wrapping seamlessly across the tailgate. The profile is further enhanced by 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels specifically engineered to minimize drag and optimize efficiency.

Key Dimensions

Length: 4,775 mm

4,775 mm Width: 1,890 mm

1,890 mm Height: 1,670 mm

1,670 mm Wheelbase: 2,765 mm

2,765 mm Boot Space: 425 Litres (Expandable up to 1,440 Litres with rear seats folded flat)

Powertrain, Battery, and Range Performance

The core highlight of this SUV is the Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology. Unlike standard parallel hybrids, this plug-in hybrid architecture prioritizes the high-power electric motor as the primary drive source, engaging the internal combustion engine to assist or regenerate the battery as needed.

Engine Options and Drivetrain Configurations

Depending on the specific variant configuration brought to the market, global specifications outline two primary layouts:

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Variant: Utilizes a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a front-mounted electric motor. This produces a balanced output focused purely on maximizing urban fuel economy. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Variant: Features a high-efficiency 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with dual electric motors (one on the front axle and one on the rear axle). This high-performance layout generates combined power system outputs ranging from 320 bhp to 339 bhp, achieving a 0–100 km/h sprint time in just 5.9 seconds.

Battery Technology and Total Range

Battery Type: Tailor-made hybrid iteration of the ultra-safe LFP Blade Battery.

Tailor-made hybrid iteration of the ultra-safe LFP Blade Battery. Battery Capacity: 18.3 kWh.

18.3 kWh. Pure EV Range: Around 80 km to 90 km on a single electric charge, making it ideal for daily emissions-free city commuting.

Around 80 km to 90 km on a single electric charge, making it ideal for daily emissions-free city commuting. Total Combined Range: Up to 1,092 km with a full tank of fuel and a completely charged battery, entirely eliminating long-distance range anxiety.

Up to 1,092 km with a full tank of fuel and a completely charged battery, entirely eliminating long-distance range anxiety. Charging Support: Supports both standard AC charging and rapid DC fast charging.

Premium Cabin Comfort and Technology

Step inside, and you are welcomed by a sophisticated dual-tone cabin utilizing premium soft-touch upholstery and metallic accents across the dashboard. The flat-floor design ensures that rear seat passengers enjoy spacious legroom and a highly comfortable seating posture even during long-distance road trips.

The technological centerpieces include:

15.6-inch Rotating Touchscreen: The central infotainment hub rotates electronically between portrait and landscape modes. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and intelligent voice assistant controls.

The central infotainment hub rotates electronically between portrait and landscape modes. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and intelligent voice assistant controls. 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display: A crisp LCD instrument cluster providing clear, real-time driving data, hybrid energy flow info, and battery state-of-charge.

A crisp LCD instrument cluster providing clear, real-time driving data, hybrid energy flow info, and battery state-of-charge. Head-Up Display (HUD): Projects critical navigation data and speed directly onto the windshield within the driver's line of sight.

Projects critical navigation data and speed directly onto the windshield within the driver's line of sight. In-Car Entertainment: A premium 10-speaker Infinity audio system delivering concert-like acoustic performance.

A premium 10-speaker Infinity audio system delivering concert-like acoustic performance. Luxury Amenities: A large panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way powered front seats with integrated heating and ventilation functions, dual 15W wireless phone charging pads, and an electronic panoramic rearview camera system.

Comprehensive Safety and ADAS Suite

Safety is treated as a standard priority rather than an optional luxury. The vehicle is built on a high-strength chassis frame and comes equipped with 7 airbags, including a front-center airbag to prevent occupants from colliding with each other during a side impact.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The vehicle incorporates a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies using millimeter-wave radars and high-definition cameras:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Lane Centering Control (LCC): Combines into Intelligent Cruise Control to manage acceleration, braking, and steering guidance on highways.

Combines into Intelligent Cruise Control to manage acceleration, braking, and steering guidance on highways. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) & Front Collision Warning: Scans the road ahead to prevent forward collisions.

Scans the road ahead to prevent forward collisions. Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Flags fast-approaching vehicles hidden from view in the side mirrors.

Flags fast-approaching vehicles hidden from view in the side mirrors. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Cross-Traffic Brake (RCTB): Issues an acoustic warning or automatically applies the brakes if traffic approaches while reversing.

Issues an acoustic warning or automatically applies the brakes if traffic approaches while reversing. Traffic Sign Recognition & Intelligent Speed Limit Control: Keeps the driver aware of local road regulations.

With its massive driving range, advanced plug-in hybrid architecture, premium interior layout, and cutting-edge feature suite, this upcoming mid-size SUV presents a compelling package for modern eco-conscious luxury vehicle buyers.