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BYD Leopard 8

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹40 - 50 Lakhs*Expected price
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BYD Leopard 8 Overview

The BYD Leopard 8 is a full-size luxury SUV that has recently had its design patented in India, indicating potential interest from the Chinese automaker in expanding its portfolio beyond pure electric vehicles. Sold globally under BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao sub-brand, the Leopard 8 represents a shift towards plug-in hybrid technology, combining a conventional petrol engine with a powerful electric drivetrain. While an India launch remains unconfirmed, the model highlights BYD’s intent to tap into the growing demand for hybrid vehicles in the premium SUV space.

BYD Leopard 8 Price

BYD has not disclosed pricing for the Leopard 8 in the Indian market. In global markets, it is expected to be positioned as a premium offering, competing in the upper end of the SUV segment.

BYD Leopard 8 Launch Date

The Leopard 8 has not been officially launched in India. Its design patent filing suggests the model is under evaluation for the market, though no confirmed timeline has been announced.

BYD Leopard 8 Variants & Colours

Globally, the Leopard 8 is offered with multiple seating configurations, including five-seat, six-seat, and seven-seat layouts. Detailed variant structures and colour options have not been specified for India.

BYD Leopard 8 Range & Battery

The SUV features a 36 kWh BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack as part of its plug-in hybrid system. Combined with its petrol engine, the Leopard 8 delivers a claimed total driving range of up to 1,200 km, making it suitable for both urban electric driving and long-distance travel.

BYD Leopard 8 Specs & Features

The Leopard 8 is a large SUV, measuring 5,195 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,905 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Its proportions position it firmly within the full-size luxury SUV segment.

Powertrain duties are handled by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 241 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a dual-motor electric setup. The front motor generates approximately 268 bhp and 360 Nm, while the rear motor produces around 402 bhp and 400 Nm. Combined system output stands at an estimated 737 bhp and 760 Nm of torque. The SUV features an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately four seconds.

Inside, the Leopard 8 is equipped with a technology-focused cabin. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 17.3-inch infotainment display, and a separate 12.3-inch passenger screen. Additional features include a head-up display, an 18-speaker audio system, and a connected vehicle ecosystem with 5G-based vehicle-to-everything capability.

Comfort and convenience features extend to a panoramic camera system, tyre pressure monitoring, an integrated dashcam, and underbody protection hardware. The SUV also incorporates advanced driver assistance systems, supported by LiDAR sensors and Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent driving system, aimed at enabling high levels of autonomous driving capability.

BYD Leopard 8 Safety

The Leopard 8 comes equipped with an extensive safety suite, including Level 4 advanced driver assistance systems, multiple sensors, and active safety technologies designed to enhance both urban and highway driving conditions.

BYD Leopard 8 Rivals

If introduced in India, the BYD Leopard 8 would compete with full-size luxury SUVs and premium electrified offerings, targeting buyers seeking high performance, long range, and advanced technology in a large SUV format.

BYD Leopard 8 Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 May 2026
BYD is negotiating with Stellantis and others to acquire underused EU plants as part of its international expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
BYD has filed a design patent for its new plug-in hybrid SUV, the Leopard 8, targeting the luxury market in India.Read Full Story
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BYD Leopard 8 Images

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BYD Leopard 8 Specifications and Features

Max Power241 bhp
Battery Capacity36 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque380 Nm
Range1200 km

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