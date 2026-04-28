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BYD Leopard 8 design patent filed in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2026, 15:16 pm
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BYD filed a design patent for the Leopard 8, a 737 bhp luxury PHEV SUV. It features a 1,200 km range, multiple seating options, and advanced Huawei intelligent driving technology.

BYD Leopard 8
BYD Leopard 8 design patent filed in India
BYD Leopard 8
BYD Leopard 8 design patent filed in India
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Chinese electric automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) has filed the design patent for its latest SUV, the Leopard 8. The SUV is expected to be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), owing to the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in India. In addition to that, another Chinese automaker, Chery, is set to bring its PHEV models, including Jetour T2 and Jaecoo J7 SHS, to the Indian market by collaborating with JSW. This would be the first PHEV from BYD, as the automaker mainly focuses on electric vehicles.

BYD Leopard 8: Design

The BYD Leopard 8 measures 5,195 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,905 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. The hybrid SUV is expected to be placed in the luxury category, alongside other BYD products. The SUV is sold in China under the Fang Cheng Bao brand, under the umbrella company of BYD.

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BYD Leopard 8: Powertrain Options

The BYD Leopard 8 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 241 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a dual electric motor setup. The electric motor placed on the front axle makes approximately 268 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, whereas the rear motor produces approximately 402 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The electric motors are powered by a 36 kWh BYD Blade lithium-phosphate battery pack. Additionally, the Leopard 8 puts a combined power output of 737 bhp and 760 Nm of torque, with a combined range of 1,200 km. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in four seconds and boasts intelligent four-wheel drive.

Also Read : Why Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV could be a highly successful electric car in India? An analysis

BYD Leopard 8: Interiors


The BYD Leopard 8 gets multiple seating configurations, including five-seater, six-seater and seater-seater. Notably, it is equipped with features including a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.3-inch digital infotainment system, a 12.3-inch dedicated passenger display, head-up display, 18-speaker audio system, 5G vehicle-to-everything (V2X) system, a Devialet music cockpit, tyre pressure monitoring system, dashcam, low speed driving reminder, chassis underbody protection plate, Huawei Qiankun Intelligent driving system, LiDAR sensors, Level 4 ADAS, and panoramic camera, among other features.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2026, 15:16 pm IST

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