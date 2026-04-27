Why Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV could be a highly successful electric car in India? An analysis

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV in China at the Auto China 2026. The new luxury electric SUV comes with new design elements, an electric powertrain with AWD tech, and most importantly, a longer wheelbase over the standard GLC EV. Arriving a short while after the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, the long-wheelbase variant comes with everything that its standard sibling offers, but gets 104 mm of length and 55 mm of additional wheelbase, which translates to additional space for the second row occupants.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the GLC L EV in China, and has yet to reveal any plan to bring it to the Indian market.

Dimensionally, the standard GLC EV measures 4,835 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,970 mm, while the long-wheelbase version gets 4,940 mm of length and a wheelbase of 3,020 mm. The GLC L EV is available in five-seater and six-seater configurations. Powering this electric SUV is an 89 kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup. This electric propulsion system churns out 416 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises to run up to 700 km on a single charge.

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The German luxury car giant is gearing up to launch this model in China, and has yet to reveal any plan to bring it to the Indian market. However, if launched here, the Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV could be a highly successful electric car in the Indian luxury car market. Here are the key reasons to think so.

Mercedes-Benz tastes big success with LWB models

Except for China, India is the only market globally where various luxury carmakers launch long-wheelbase models. Mercedes-Benz is no different. The automaker launched the E-Class LWB in India a few years back, which tasted significant success. The Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV, too, could replicate that success if launched here. Also, interestingly, it could set the stage for the OEM to launch the LWB version of the ICE-powered next-gen GLC, which would add significantly higher value to one of the most popular models from the brand in the Indian market.

Strong GLC brand value to help Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV

The Mercedes-Benz GLC tasted a massive success in India, consistently ranking as the brand's top-selling SUV owing to its balance of luxury, comfort, and reliability. The GLC has sold more than 13,000 units in India since 2016, with strong demand for the 2023-2024 generation that raked over 1,500 bookings, driven by its refined, tech-forward, and premium design. In a nutshell, the GLC comes with a strong brand value that will help Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV.

Three-row luxury EVs garnering more attention

The three-row luxury electric vehicles have been finding an increasing level of traction in India. Tesla recently launched the Model Y L Premium in this space, while MG has its M9 EV in this same segment. Mercedes-Benz could be the third player if it launches the GLC L EV. Also, the other two models don't have that string brand authority in India, which Mercedes-Benz has, and the GLC L EV would be able to pull off.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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