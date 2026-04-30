Hyundai Ioniq 5 Key Specs
- Speed185 kmph
- Range690 km
- Battery Capacity84 kWh
- Boot Space447 litres
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues as the brand’s flagship electric SUV in India and has now received a mid-cycle update with improvements focused on driving range, technology, and day-to-day usability. Positioned above the brand’s mass-market electric offerings, the facelifted model remains based on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform and continues to serve as a premium electric SUV within the company’s expanding EV portfolio. The latest update introduces a larger battery pack, revised styling, and a more feature-rich cabin while retaining the model’s distinctive retro-futuristic design.
The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It continues to be offered as a premium single-variant electric SUV in the market.
The facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India in 2026 as part of the brand’s continued expansion of its electric vehicle range.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues in a fully imported configuration and is offered with updated styling details. Hyundai has not announced major changes to the colour lineup, though the refreshed model receives subtle exterior revisions that distinguish it from the earlier version.
The most significant update comes in the form of a larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6 kWh unit. With this change, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 now delivers an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690 km on a single charge.
The SUV continues to use Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and retains a rear-wheel-drive layout. The larger battery is intended to improve long-distance usability while supporting the model’s premium positioning in the electric SUV segment.
The exterior design of the Ioniq 5 remains largely familiar but receives minor visual updates. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, a new alloy wheel design, and an updated V-garnish lighting signature. These changes help refresh the appearance without altering the model’s established design identity.
Inside, the cabin has been updated with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring Hyundai’s illuminated four-dot pixel motif. The dashboard continues with dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, now integrated with the latest connected car navigation cockpit software.
The redesigned centre console includes a revised wireless charging pad and repositioned physical controls for heated and ventilated seats. Additional convenience features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, controller over-the-air updates, active sound design, and Hyundai’s in-car payment integration that allows charging payments directly through the infotainment display.
The SUV also continues to offer premium features such as connected car technology via Bluelink, remote immobilisation, and an advanced cabin layout designed for comfort and practicality.
Safety upgrades on the facelifted model include parking collision avoidance assist for the rear and side parking distance warning. These additions complement the existing advanced driver assistance systems and passive safety features already offered on the Ioniq 5.
In the Indian market, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 competes with premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, and Volvo EX40, catering to buyers looking for a long-range electric SUV with advanced technology and premium comfort.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Rs. 55.7 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4655 mm
|1890 mm
|1625 mm
|-
|-
|690 km
|-
|-
|-
|Volvo EX40
|Rs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|419 litres
|4440 mm
|1863 mm
|1647 mm
|-
|7.3 seconds
|475 km
|7 hours
|-
|238 bhp, 420 Nm
|Ioniq 5VSEX40
|BYD Sealion 7
|Rs. 49.4 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|11
|-
|500 litres
|4830 mm
|1925 mm
|1620 mm
|5.85 meters
|4.5 seconds
|542 km
|8 Hours
|230 kW
|523 bhp, 690 Nm
|Ioniq 5VSSealion 7
|Tesla Model Y
|Rs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|6
|167 mm
|-
|4790 mm
|1982 mm
|1624 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds (claimed)
|661 km
|-
|-
|335 bhp
|Ioniq 5VSModel Y
|BMW iX1 LWB
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|490 litres
|4616 mm
|-
|-
|-
|8.6 seconds
|531 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|230 kW
|204 bhp, 250 Nm
|Ioniq 5VSiX1 LWB
|Kia EV6
|Rs. 65.97 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1570 mm
|-
|5.3 seconds
|663 km
|-
|-
|321 bhp, 605 Nm
|Ioniq 5VSEV6
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|215 bhp
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|350 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|690 km
|Max Speed
|185 kmph
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