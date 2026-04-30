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HYUNDAI Ioniq 5

₹55.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues as the brand’s flagship electric SUV in India and has now received a mid-cycle update with improvements focused on driving range, technology, and day-to-day usability. Positioned above the brand’s mass-market electric offerings, the facelifted model remains based on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform and continues to serve as a premium electric SUV within the company’s expanding EV portfolio. The latest update introduces a larger battery pack, revised styling, and a more feature-rich cabin while retaining the model’s distinctive retro-futuristic design.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It continues to be offered as a premium single-variant electric SUV in the market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launch Date

The facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India in 2026 as part of the brand’s continued expansion of its electric vehicle range.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variants & Colours

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues in a fully imported configuration and is offered with updated styling details. Hyundai has not announced major changes to the colour lineup, though the refreshed model receives subtle exterior revisions that distinguish it from the earlier version.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Range & Battery

The most significant update comes in the form of a larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6 kWh unit. With this change, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 now delivers an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690 km on a single charge.

The SUV continues to use Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and retains a rear-wheel-drive layout. The larger battery is intended to improve long-distance usability while supporting the model’s premium positioning in the electric SUV segment.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specs & Features

The exterior design of the Ioniq 5 remains largely familiar but receives minor visual updates. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, a new alloy wheel design, and an updated V-garnish lighting signature. These changes help refresh the appearance without altering the model’s established design identity.

Inside, the cabin has been updated with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring Hyundai’s illuminated four-dot pixel motif. The dashboard continues with dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, now integrated with the latest connected car navigation cockpit software.

The redesigned centre console includes a revised wireless charging pad and repositioned physical controls for heated and ventilated seats. Additional convenience features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, controller over-the-air updates, active sound design, and Hyundai’s in-car payment integration that allows charging payments directly through the infotainment display.

The SUV also continues to offer premium features such as connected car technology via Bluelink, remote immobilisation, and an advanced cabin layout designed for comfort and practicality.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Safety

Safety upgrades on the facelifted model include parking collision avoidance assist for the rear and side parking distance warning. These additions complement the existing advanced driver assistance systems and passive safety features already offered on the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rivals

In the Indian market, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 competes with premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, and Volvo EX40, catering to buyers looking for a long-range electric SUV with advanced technology and premium comfort.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    185 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    690 km
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    84 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
View All Ioniq 5 SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variants

Hyundai Ioniq 5 price starts at ₹ 55.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ioniq 5 RWD
₹55.7 Lakhs*
84 kWh
185 kmph
690 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Latest Updates

Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Hyundai's updated Ioniq 5 introduces a larger battery and features, competing with BMW's locally produced iX1 LWB SUV.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are compared based on battery, power, features, dimensions, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Hyundai launched the updated Ioniq 5 in India at Rs 55.7 lakh, featuring a 690 km range and enhanced technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Hyundai launched the facelifted Ioniq 5 electric SUV, featuring an 84 kWh battery, enhanced technology, and new design elements.Read Full Story

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 image
Rs. 55.7 LakhsOnwards-SUV--447 L4655 mm1890 mm1625 mm--690 km---
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-7.3 seconds475 km7 hours-238 bhp, 420 NmIoniq 5VSEX40
BYD Sealion 7BYD Sealion 7 imageRs. 49.4 LakhsOnwards
4.32
SUV11-500 litres4830 mm1925 mm1620 mm5.85 meters4.5 seconds542 km8 Hours230 kW523 bhp, 690 NmIoniq 5VSSealion 7
Tesla Model YTesla Model Y imageRs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
4.31
SUV6167 mm-4790 mm1982 mm1624 mm-5.6 seconds (claimed)661 km--335 bhpIoniq 5VSModel Y
BMW iX1 LWBBMW iX1 LWB imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards
4.51
SUV8-490 litres4616 mm---8.6 seconds531 km6 Hours 30 Minutes230 kW204 bhp, 250 NmIoniq 5VSiX1 LWB
Kia EV6Kia EV6 imageRs. 65.97 LakhsOnwards
4.5165
SUV8--4695 mm1890 mm1570 mm-5.3 seconds663 km--321 bhp, 605 NmIoniq 5VSEV6

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 Images

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 Colours

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Midnight Black Pearl
Gravity Gold Matte
Titan Grey
Optic White
Midnight black pearl

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Alternatives

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BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
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Kia EV6

Kia EV6

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Hyundai Ioniq 5 Related News

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW iX1 LWB take different routes to premium electric mobility.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price, features and specs compared
30 Apr 2026
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift would come with minimal, yet meaningful updates on the exterior as the global model suggests.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift set for India launch soon. Key changes to expect
28 Apr 2026
Tesla has opened its first dealership in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area with the Model Y and Model Y L on display.
Tesla opens first Bengaluru dealership in Whitefield, expands after-sales support
14 May 2026
The Mahindra Thar might be an extremely popular SUV, but the Thar diesel has every reason to be discontinued in future when the emission norms get even more stringent.
5 diesel cars and SUVS I would buy in 2026 before they disappear
14 May 2026
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric and diesel avatars in the UK
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric, diesel avatars in the UK, prices revealed
14 May 2026
Mahindra Thar continues to offer strong off-road capability with modern features and multiple drivetrain options.
Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money
14 May 2026
Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with BaaS, with prices now starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.84 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with BaaS; Prices now start at 12.84 lakh
14 May 2026
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Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications and Features

Max Power215 bhp
Battery Capacity84 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque350 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range690 km
Max Speed185 kmph
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