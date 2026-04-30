The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues as the brand’s flagship electric SUV in India and has now received a mid-cycle update with improvements focused on driving range, technology, and day-to-day usability. Positioned above the brand’s mass-market electric offerings, the facelifted model remains based on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP platform and continues to serve as a premium electric SUV within the company’s expanding EV portfolio. The latest update introduces a larger battery pack, revised styling, and a more feature-rich cabin while retaining the model’s distinctive retro-futuristic design.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price

The updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It continues to be offered as a premium single-variant electric SUV in the market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launch Date

The facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India in 2026 as part of the brand’s continued expansion of its electric vehicle range.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variants & Colours

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues in a fully imported configuration and is offered with updated styling details. Hyundai has not announced major changes to the colour lineup, though the refreshed model receives subtle exterior revisions that distinguish it from the earlier version.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Range & Battery

The most significant update comes in the form of a larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6 kWh unit. With this change, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 now delivers an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 690 km on a single charge.

The SUV continues to use Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and retains a rear-wheel-drive layout. The larger battery is intended to improve long-distance usability while supporting the model’s premium positioning in the electric SUV segment.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specs & Features

The exterior design of the Ioniq 5 remains largely familiar but receives minor visual updates. These include redesigned front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, a new alloy wheel design, and an updated V-garnish lighting signature. These changes help refresh the appearance without altering the model’s established design identity.

Inside, the cabin has been updated with a new three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring Hyundai’s illuminated four-dot pixel motif. The dashboard continues with dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, now integrated with the latest connected car navigation cockpit software.

The redesigned centre console includes a revised wireless charging pad and repositioned physical controls for heated and ventilated seats. Additional convenience features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, controller over-the-air updates, active sound design, and Hyundai’s in-car payment integration that allows charging payments directly through the infotainment display.

The SUV also continues to offer premium features such as connected car technology via Bluelink, remote immobilisation, and an advanced cabin layout designed for comfort and practicality.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Safety

Safety upgrades on the facelifted model include parking collision avoidance assist for the rear and side parking distance warning. These additions complement the existing advanced driver assistance systems and passive safety features already offered on the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rivals

In the Indian market, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 competes with premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, and Volvo EX40, catering to buyers looking for a long-range electric SUV with advanced technology and premium comfort.