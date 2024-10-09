HT Auto
search icon
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Left Side
1/14
JUST LAUNCHED
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front View
2/14
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Grille
3/14
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Headlight
4/14
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View
5/14
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rear Left View
View all Images
6/14

MERCEDES-BENZ E-Class

Launch Date: 9 Oct 2024
5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

E-Class: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 13.46 kmpl

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

E-Class: 12 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 295.8 bhp

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

E-Class: 194.0 - 375.0 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

E-Class: (Electric + Petrol) / (Electric + Diesel)

Segment average

View all E-Class Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Latest Update

  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
  • 5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart

    • Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price: Mercedes-Benz E-Class is priced between Rs. 78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz E-Class? The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in 3 variants - E200, E220d, 450. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in both (electric + petrol) and (electric + diesel) engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1993-2999 cc, and features a Sedan body type. Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class rivals are BMW 6 Series GT, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, Audi S5 Sportback. What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a 5 Seater configuration.

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with E-Class.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    BMW 6 Series GT
    VS
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    Select model
    BMW 6 Series GT
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Taillight
    Rear Seats
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Rear Left View
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Seat Adjustments Control
    +View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    68.9 - 78.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    E-Classvs6 Series GT
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    69.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    E-ClassvsM340i
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    72.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    E-Classvs5 Series
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    E-ClassvsS5 Sportback
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variants

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class price starts at ₹ 78.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 92.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz E-Class's top variant is 450.

    Filter variants by:
    Icon check
    All
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    3 Variants Available
    ₹78.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1999 cc
    Fuel
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹81.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1993 cc
    Fuel
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹92.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2999 cc
    Fuel
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine1993-2999 cc
    SunroofYes
    Max Speed238-250 kmph
    Fuel Type(Electric + Petrol), (Electric + Diesel)
    View all E-Class specs and features

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    		BMW 6 Series GTBMW M340iBMW 5 SeriesAudi S5 Sportback
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    ₹68.9 - 78.9 Lakhs
    ₹69.2 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹72.9 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    Range
    null
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Fuel Type
    (Electric + Petrol), (Electric + Diesel)
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Engine
    1995-1998 cc
    2998 cc
    1998 cc
    2994 cc
    -
    Mileage
    13.3-18.6 kmpl
    13 kmpl
    15.7 kmpl
    10.6 kmpl
    -

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Write a Review
    This car is excellent with a good style
    This car is amazing with a good look the style is unique. The experience of this car is amazing .we can go in any road and excellent for long journey . You must try this car you won't regret buying this car
    By: IRINE (Oct 15, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

    The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
    14 Oct 2024
    The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
    5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart
    11 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, 2024 KTM 250 Duke launch
    10 Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz is locally assembling the E-Class at its Chakan facility.
    New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India, prices start at 78.5 lakh
    9 Oct 2024
    The 2024 Mercedes Benz E Class LWB gets 18 mm of additional length, of which 15 mm goes into the wheelbase
    2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class all set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation
    8 Oct 2024
    View all
     Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
    Explore Other Options

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a competitive mileage of 12 kmpl.
    The top variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 450 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a 5 Seater Sedan.
    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in (electric + petrol), (electric + diesel) variant offering a mileage of 12 kmpl.
    The Mercedes-Benz E-Class includes a range of engine options from 1993-2999 cc. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 3 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Sedan Cars

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    55 - 61 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    C-Class Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Audi New A3

    Audi New A3

    39 - 45 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    S5 Sportback Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    1.7 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG E63 Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    1.02 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG E53 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars