Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price: Mercedes-Benz E-Class is priced between Rs. 78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz E-Class? The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in 3 variants - E200, E220d, 450. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in both (electric + petrol) and (electric + diesel) engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1993-2999 cc, and features a Sedan body type. Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class rivals are BMW 6 Series GT, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, Audi S5 Sportback. What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz E-Class? Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a 5 Seater configuration.