Royal Enfield has showcased its upcoming Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler at Motoverse 2026, currently taking place in Vagator, Goa. The motorcycle follows its international showcase at EICMA 2026 and offers a more rugged and versatile take on the brand's electric motorcycle lineup.

The Flying Flea S6 gets a scrambler-inspired design, long-travel suspension and a chain drive. It is expected to arrive in India in 2027.

The Flying Flea S6 will sit alongside the road-focused Flying Flea C6 and is designed to offer a more adventure-oriented riding experience. While it retains the distinctive styling elements of the C6, the S6 gets several changes to its design and underpinnings to give it a proper scrambler character.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6: Design and Styling

The Flying Flea S6 features a slim body profile, an exposed frame and a circular LED headlamp. However, unlike the urban-focused C6, the S6 gets a raised front fender, wider handlebars, protective knuckle guards and a flat, single-piece seat.

The scrambler also features wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, along with a taller stance that gives it a more rugged appearance. The overall design combines retro-inspired styling with modern electric motorcycle elements.

Hardware and Mechanical Details

One of the biggest changes on the Flying Flea S6 is its suspension setup. It gets an inverted front fork with longer suspension travel, paired with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. This setup is expected to offer better comfort and capability over uneven surfaces.

The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel setup, with disc brakes at both ends. Another important difference is the conventional chain drive, replacing the belt-drive system seen on the Flying Flea C6. The revised final-drive setup is expected to offer a more immediate response at lower speeds.

Features and Technology

In terms of features, the Flying Flea S6 gets a circular 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen instrument console with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts.

It is also expected to feature multiple riding modes, including a dedicated off-road mode, along with traction control, cruise control and dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle will further benefit from connected technology and over-the-air updates.

Battery, Range and Launch Details

Royal Enfield has not revealed the official battery capacity, motor output or claimed riding range of the Flying Flea S6 yet. These details are expected to be announced closer to its production launch.

The Flying Flea S6 is expected to go on sale in India in 2027, although Royal Enfield has not confirmed an exact launch timeline or pricing.

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