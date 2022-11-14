This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot

Electric vehicle company EMotorad has launched the Doodle v2 fat-tyre electric bike at ₹49,999. The bike can be purchased from the company's official website as well as other marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and offline dealerships. The specialty of this e-bike is that it is foldable and thus can be easily carried around. It can also be stored in the boot of a car.

The latest e-bike is an upgraded version of the company's existing e-bike Doodle and comes with an improved design and technology. It has features such as high-capacity battery, multi-functional LCD display with waterproof cover, front light with integrated horn and rear lamp, and different modes for better efficiency.

The bike also gets mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off and e-brakes and Shimano seven-speed shifter gear. It comes with a 36V 250W rear hub motor and 36V 10.4 Ah Li-Ion removable battery pack. The bike rides on 20"x4" Nylon tyres with aluminiun alloy 6061.

Other improvements on the Doodle v2 include ride of the e-bike and ease of use as it has been equipped with a more efficient pedal assist system and better display. “Its tough exterior and fat tyres not only make it stable and able to ride on any terrain but also provides a flexible form factor that fits in the trunk of a car," said Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, EMotorad. "We wanted to ensure that our users experienced a comfortable ride every time."

The EMotorad Doodle V2 is equipped with four bolts in front for the bucket attachment, four bolts on the carrier for the basket attachment, a butterfly handle and a rear tail light powered by the battery. The e-bike is touted to ensure decent stability at higher speeds, offering greater degree of control to riders.

