This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot

EMotorad Doodle V2 electric bike gets a high-capacity battery, and multi-functional LCD display with waterproof cover.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 15:31 PM
The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
Electric vehicle company EMotorad has launched the Doodle v2 fat-tyre electric bike at 49,999. The bike can be purchased from the company's official website as well as other marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and offline dealerships. The specialty of this e-bike is that it is foldable and thus can be easily carried around. It can also be stored in the boot of a car.

The latest e-bike is an upgraded version of the company's existing e-bike Doodle and comes with an improved design and technology. It has features such as high-capacity battery, multi-functional LCD display with waterproof cover, front light with integrated horn and rear lamp, and different modes for better efficiency.

Also Read : Beat pollution with this stylish electric bicycle

The bike also gets mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off and e-brakes and Shimano seven-speed shifter gear. It comes with a 36V 250W rear hub motor and 36V 10.4 Ah Li-Ion removable battery pack. The bike rides on 20"x4" Nylon tyres with aluminiun alloy 6061.

Other improvements on the Doodle v2 include ride of the e-bike and ease of use as it has been equipped with a more efficient pedal assist system and better display. “Its tough exterior and fat tyres not only make it stable and able to ride on any terrain but also provides a flexible form factor that fits in the trunk of a car," said Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, EMotorad. "We wanted to ensure that our users experienced a comfortable ride every time."

The EMotorad Doodle V2 is equipped with four bolts in front for the bucket attachment, four bolts on the carrier for the basket attachment, a butterfly handle and a rear tail light powered by the battery. The e-bike is touted to ensure decent stability at higher speeds, offering greater degree of control to riders.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: EMotorad electric bike electric mobility EV
