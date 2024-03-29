MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price

HT Auto
  • The cricketer was even seen taking a spin on his new set of wheels recently, which is the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle worth 52,999.
Cricketer MS Dhoni is an avid petrolhead and the former Indian skipper has an envious collection of cars and motorcycles, both new and old. Seen driving his vintage cars on several occasions in his hometown Ranchi, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player has now gotten himself a new set of wheels. The cricketer was even seen taking a spin on his new wheels recently, which is the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle.

Geared up in a bicycle helmet, Dhoni can be seen riding the electric bicycle. The Doodle V3 is a foldable e-cycle, which makes it convenient to carry and has a top speed of 25 kmph, allowing electric assistance to the rider.

Also Read : MS Dhoni buys Kia EV6 electric crossover.

MS Dhoni EMotorad Doodle V3
The EMotorad Doodle V3 is a foldable e-cycle that offers electric assistance up to 25 kmph for 60 km
MS Dhoni EMotorad Doodle V3
The EMotorad Doodle V3 is a foldable e-cycle that offers electric assistance up to 25 kmph for 60 km

The EMotorad Doodle V3 is currently retailing at 52,999 and comes with a 12.75 Ah battery promising a range of 60 km on a single charge using electric propulsion. The electric bicycle gets a 16-inch aluminium alloy frame with 20-inch spoked wheels and fat tyres. The front forks come with 60 mm of travel with lockout. The Doodle V3 gets disc brakes for stopping power with auto cut off while it uses a Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearbox to send power to the rear wheel.

Dhoni’s love for all things wheels doesn’t stop at cars and bikes. He’s been spotted driving a tractor in the past, while the e-cycle only seems like a natural progression. On the work front, the cricketer is currently competing in the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with CSK. This could be Dhoni’s final year in IPL, should he announce retirement at the end of the season. Fondly called Thala by his fans, Dhoni recently passed on the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad for IPL 2024.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2024, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: EMotorad Indian EMotorad Doodle V3 MS Dhoni MS Dhoni cars MS Dhoni Bike EMotorad

