Maruthisan MS 3.0 Key Specs
- Speed60 kmph
- Range140 - 160 km
- Charging6 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.8 - 2.16 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Maruthisan MS 3.0
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|239 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|140-160 km
|4-8 Hours
|-
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|MS 3.0VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|MS 3.0VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|MS 3.0VSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|MS 3.0VSRizta
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|MS 3.0VS450X
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.8-2.16 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|140-160 km
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
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