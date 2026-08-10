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MARUTHISAN MS 3.0

₹1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    60 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    140 - 160 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 - 2.16 kWh
View All MS 3.0 SpecsView specs icon

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Variants

Maruthisan MS 3.0 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan MS 3.0 comes in 2 variants. Maruthisan MS 3.0's top variant is 72 V, 30 Ah.
2 Variants Available
MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
60 kmph
140 km
MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah
₹1.58 Lakhs*
60 kmph
140 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
A viral social media movement, "E20 Janta Party," demands consumer choice between E20 petrol and conventional fuel, attracting widespread support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Uno Minda plans ₹550 crore investment in Maharashtra for an EV powertrain plant, launching operations by FY28.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Delhi-NCR carmakers meet regulators to discuss a mandate requiring nearly half of new cars to be electric within three years.Read Full Story

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Visual Comparison

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Maruthisan MS 3.0 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Maruthisan MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0 image
Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards-Scooters239 kgDiscDiscAlloy140-160 km4-8 Hours-
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWMS 3.0VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-MS 3.0VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-MS 3.0VSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWMS 3.0VSRizta
Ather Energy 450XAther Energy 450X imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5103
Scooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km4 Hours 30 Minutes6400 WMS 3.0VS450X

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Images

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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
MS 3.0vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
MS 3.0vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
MS 3.0vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
MS 3.0vsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
MS 3.0vs450X
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MS 3.0vsOneS Gen 2

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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.8-2.16 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range140-160 km
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
View all MS 3.0 specs and features

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