Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah. Visit your nearest Maruthisan MS 3.0 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan MS 3.0 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kolkata, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.55 Lakhs Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.65 Lakhs