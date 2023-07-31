The MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah, is priced at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.