In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Chetak vs MS 3.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Ms 3.0
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|140-160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4-8 Hours (100%)