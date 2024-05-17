HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Gets Crucial Approval To Expand Its Already Mammoth Plant In Germany

Tesla gets crucial approval to expand its already mammoth plant in Germany

By: AFP
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 08:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tesla opened the plant - its only production location in Europe - in 2022 at the end of a tumultuous two-year approval and construction process.
Tesla
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a company-owned parking lot. (AFP)
Tesla
File photo of Tesla electric cars at a company-owned parking lot.

Tesla on Thursday said its plans to extend its production site outside Berlin had been approved, overcoming opposition from residents and environmental activists.

The US electric car manufacturer said it was "extremely pleased" that local officials in the town of Gruenheide, where the factory is located, had voted to approve he extension.

Tesla opened the plant - its only production location in Europe - in 2022 at the end of a tumultuous two-year approval and construction process.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series
Engine Icon2998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 57.90 - 59.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details

The carmaker had to clear a series of administrative and legal hurdles before production could begin at the site, including complaints from locals about the site's environmental impact.

Plans to double capacity to produce a million cars a year at the site, which employs some 12,000 people, were announced in 2023.

The plant, which already occupies around 300 hectares (740 acres), was set to be expanded by a further 170 hectares.

But Tesla had to scale back its ambitions to grow the already massive site after locals opposed the plan in a non-binding poll.

Their concerns included deforestation required for the expansion, the plant's high water consumption, and an increase in road traffic in the area.

In the new proposal, Tesla has scrapped plans for logistics and storage centres and on-site employee facilities, while leaving more of the surrounding forest standing.

Thursday's council vote in Gruenheide drew strong interest from residents and was picketed by protestors opposing the extension, according to German media.

Protests against the plant have increased since February, and in March the plant was forced to halt production following a suspected arson attack on nearby power lines claimed by a far-left group.

Activists have also built makeshift treehouses in the woodland around the factory to block the expansion, and environmentalists gathered earlier this month in their hundreds at the factory to protest the enlargement plans.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle Model 3 Model S

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.