Best Maruthisan Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Maruthisan Racer ₹ 1.93 Lakhs Maruthisan Dream+ ₹ 1.63 Lakhs Maruthisan Beat ₹ 1.7 Lakhs Maruthisan MS 3.0 ₹ 1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs Maruthisan Racer ₹ 1.93 Lakhs

In India, there are 4 Maruthisan Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruthisan Racer, Maruthisan Dream+, Maruthisan Beat, Maruthisan MS 3.0, Maruthisan Racer. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.