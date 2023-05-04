Best Maruthisan Bikes

In India, there are 4 Maruthisan Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruthisan Racer, Maruthisan Dream+, Maruthisan Beat, Maruthisan MS 3.0, Maruthisan Racer. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Maruthisan Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Maruthisan Racer ₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Maruthisan Dream+ ₹ 1.63 Lakhs
Maruthisan Beat ₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Maruthisan MS 3.0 ₹ 1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Maruthisan Racer ₹ 1.93 Lakhs

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4 New Maruthisan Bikes found

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Maruthisan Racer Right View
1/5

Maruthisan Racer

4.0
1
₹1.93 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
120 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Maruthisan Dream+ Front Left View
1/5

Maruthisan Dream+

₹1.63 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruthisan Beat Front Left View
1/9

Maruthisan Beat

₹1.7 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Speed
75 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Maruthisan MS 3.0 Front Left View
1/8

Maruthisan MS 3.0

₹1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
160 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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