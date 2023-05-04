In India, there are 4 Maruthisan Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Maruthisan Racer, Maruthisan Dream+, Maruthisan Beat, Maruthisan MS 3.0, Maruthisan Racer. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.49 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Maruthisan Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Maruthisan Racer
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Maruthisan Dream+
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|Maruthisan Beat
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Maruthisan MS 3.0
|₹ 1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
|Maruthisan Racer
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs