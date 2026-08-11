Maruthisan Beat Key Specs
- Speed75 kmph
- Range130 km
- Charging5.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Maruthisan Beat
|Rs. 1.7 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|130 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|130 km
|-
|-
|PURE EV EcoDryft
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|40 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|101 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|BeatVSEcoDryft
|PURE EV eTryst 350
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|60 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|111-171 km
|6 Hours
|4.0 kW
|BeatVSeTryst 350
|Revolt Motors RV1
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|110 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3.30 Hrs
|2800 W
|BeatVSRV1
|Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.1 kW
|BeatVSRV BlazeX
|GT Force Texa
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Commuter Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|120-130 km
|4-5 Hours
|-
|BeatVSTexa
|Komaki Ranger
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|140-160 km
|-
|5 kW
|BeatVSRanger
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
Popular Maruthisan Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes