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MARUTHISAN Beat

₹1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruthisan Beat Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    75 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
View All Beat SpecsView specs icon

Maruthisan Beat Variants

Maruthisan Beat price starts at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Beat STD
₹1.7 Lakhs*
75 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruthisan Beat Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Starting April 2028, motorcycles and scooters in India will follow CAFE norms, aligning with car and truck regulations.Read Full Story

Maruthisan Beat Visual Comparison

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Maruthisan Beat
Revolt Motors RV1
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Maruthisan Beat comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Maruthisan Beat
Maruthisan Beat image
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PURE EV EcoDryftPURE EV EcoDryft imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards-40 NmCommuter Bikes101 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km3 Hours3 kWBeatVSEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350PURE EV eTryst 350 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
5.034
60 NmCommuter Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy111-171 km6 Hours4.0 kWBeatVSeTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1Revolt Motors RV1 imageRs. 99,999Onwards
4.150
-Commuter Bikes110 kgDiscDiscAlloy160 km3.30 Hrs2800 WBeatVSRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeXRevolt Motors RV BlazeX imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.148
-Commuter Bikes113 kg-DiscAlloy150 km3 Hours 30 Minutes4.1 kWBeatVSRV BlazeX
GT Force TexaGT Force Texa imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards--Commuter Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy120-130 km4-5 Hours-BeatVSTexa
Komaki RangerKomaki Ranger imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.72
-Cruiser Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy140-160 km-5 kWBeatVSRanger

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Maruthisan Beat Images

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Maruthisan Beat Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
BeatvsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
BeatvseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
BeatvsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
BeatvsRV BlazeX
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
BeatvsTexa
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 Lakhs
BeatvsMX3

News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Maruthisan Beat Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range130 km
Charging Time5-6 Hours
Max Speed75 kmph
View all Beat specs and features

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