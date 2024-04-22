Kia is betting big on affordable EV3 compact electric SUV to beat rivals

Kia has impressed the global automotive community with its electric vehicles like the EV9 and EV6 GT. The South Korean automaker under the Hyundai group is now betting big on the EV3 compact crossover, which comes as an affordable electric vehicle. In an interaction with Automotive News, Kia America's COO Steve Center revealed how and why the automaker is expecting big from the EV3 and EV4.

Center said that the car manufacturer is already ahead of many of its competitors with its range of electric vehicles. He further stated that with the technology being evolved at a fast pace, the OEM is trying to be ahead of others. “We're ahead of most, and we're trying to rush out ahead because our technology will be more evolved. You can't just jump in and catch up. You have to have your own R&D, your own secret sauce," Center said.

Showcased in the concept guise, the production version of the Kia EV3 is expected to debut later this year, while the EV4 sedan will follow in its footsteps. Kia is aiming to keep the pricing of these two models affordable for mass buyers in an attempt to grab attention and a sizeable market share as well. While bringing the costs of electric vehicles is a major concern for all the automakers, Kia wants to establish itself as a leading player in the affordable EV segment with a wide range of upcoming models, hinted Center.

The Kia official revealed that the OEM is eyeing to compete with Chinese auto giants like BYD, Geely and Nio, which have been offering electric cars at affordable prices and with comparable quality to the EVs from the established players.

Kia has started testing the EV9 in India with a plan to launch it in the country sometime later this year. In fact, the OEM is planning to launch a wide range of products in India under its Kia 2.0 strategy. It would be interesting to see if the company brings the EV3 as well in the Indian market.

