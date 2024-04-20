HT Auto
Vadodara Traffic Police officials get AC helmets to beat the heat this summer

Vadodara Traffic Police officials get AC helmets to beat the heat this summer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2024, 14:53 PM
The Vadodara traffic police has introduced AC helmets for its personnel bringing much-needed cooling as outside temperatures reach 40-45 degrees Celsi
The AC Helmet is reportedly designed by the students of IIM Vadodara and is being used on a trial basis by the Vadodara Traffic Police
The AC Helmet is reportedly designed by the students of IIM Vadodara and is being used on a trial basis by the Vadodara Traffic Police

The heatwave is intensifying across the country and there seems no respite with soaring temperatures every day. Nevertheless, new technologies and innovations are being created to beat the heat and the Vadodara Traffic Police in Gujarat has implemented one such innovation for its personnel. The Vadodara traffic police has introduced AC helmets for its personnel bringing much-needed cooling as outside temperatures reach 40-45 degrees Celsius.

The helmets have been reportedly designed by the students of IIM Vadodara and are powered by a battery which can last up to eight hours on a single charge. The AC helmet gets vents directing cold to the head and a visor to shield the eyes from harsh sunlight. It is connected to a larger battery pack wrapped around the official’s waist. The helmet is said to weigh around 500 gm.

Also Read : Summer is here. How to ensure your car beats the heat

The soaring temperatures can often lead to on-duty police officials fainting due to the intense heat. The AC helmets should bring some comfort to their tireless service. That said, the helmets are being used on a trial basis and have been given to police officials at six intersections in the city. They will be tested for comfort and efficiency.

Not just Vadodora but the initiative has also been introduced recently for traffic police officials in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Should the AC helmets turn out to be successful, you can expect a wider adoption of the same.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2024, 14:53 PM IST
