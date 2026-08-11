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MARUTHISAN Dream+

₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruthisan Dream+ Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    75 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
View All Dream+ SpecsView specs icon

Maruthisan Dream+ Variants

Maruthisan Dream+ price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Dream+ STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
75 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruthisan Dream+ Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 May 2026
German EV adoption surged to 7.5% in Q1 2023, driven by a €3 billion government subsidy program.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Electric car sales in Europe surged 29.4% in early 2026 due to rising petrol prices amid geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story

Maruthisan Dream+ Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Dream+.
Maruthisan Dream+
Revolt Motors RV1
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Revolt Motors RV1Select model
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Maruthisan Dream+ comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Maruthisan Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+ image
Rs. 1.63 LakhsOnwards--Commuter Bikes130 kgDiscDiscAlloy130 km--
PURE EV EcoDryftPURE EV EcoDryft imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards-40 NmCommuter Bikes101 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km3 Hours3 kWDream+VSEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350PURE EV eTryst 350 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
527
60 NmCommuter Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy111-171 km6 Hours4.0 kWDream+VSeTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1Revolt Motors RV1 imageRs. 99,999Onwards
4.150
-Commuter Bikes110 kgDiscDiscAlloy160 km3.30 Hrs2800 WDream+VSRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeXRevolt Motors RV BlazeX imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.148
-Commuter Bikes113 kg-DiscAlloy150 km3 Hours 30 Minutes4.1 kWDream+VSRV BlazeX
GT Force TexaGT Force Texa imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards--Commuter Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy120-130 km4-5 Hours-Dream+VSTexa
Komaki RangerKomaki Ranger imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.72
-Cruiser Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy140-160 km-5 kWDream+VSRanger

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
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Maruthisan Dream+ Images

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Maruthisan Dream+ Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Dream+vsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
Dream+vseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Dream+vsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
Dream+vsRV BlazeX
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Dream+vsTexa
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 Lakhs
Dream+vsMX3

News

Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Maruthisan Dream+ Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range130 km
Charging Time5-6 Hours
Max Speed75 kmph
View all Dream+ specs and features

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