HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Indian Government Rejects Byd's $1 Billion Factory Proposal. Details Here

BYD's $1 billion India dream shatters. Here's why

The Indian government has rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co's proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in the country in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, reports Reuters. Under this collaboration, BYD was planning to assemble or manufacture 10,000-15,000 units of electric cars annually in India. This rejection of the proposal comes as a major blow to the Chinese auto manufacturer as it was aiming to set up local production facilities eyeing a larger chunk in the bulging Indian auto market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chinese auto major BYD proposed to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with an Indian company.
Chinese auto major BYD proposed to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with an Indian company.

BYD already sells two electric cars in India: Atto 3 and E6. The car manufacturer has also listed the BYD Seal EV on its India website, which is expected to go on sale in the country later this year after being showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in February this year. The auto company was planning to set up a local production facility for manufacturing its electric cars and their batteries in the country, which would help it to keep the pricing competitive.

Also Read : Tesla, BYD post record sales on demand for electric vehicles

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

The Chinese company submitted a $1 billion investment proposal earlier this month elaborating on plans to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company. India's Department of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought opinions from other departments on the investment proposal, revealed the report. It further claimed that security concerns around Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations, which resulted in the rejection of BYD's proposal. An official has been quoted saying that the current Indian rule doesn't allow such investments from Chinese companies.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

This is not the first time the Indian government has rejected a proposal for investment from a Chinese auto manufacturer. Previously, another Chinese auto major Great Wall Motor too planned an investment of $1 billion in Maharashtra for manufacturing its cars locally in India. However, the company was unable to obtain government approvals after waiting two and half years and eventually shelved its plan in July 2022.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: E6 BYD BYD Atto 3 BYD E6 BYD Seal electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.