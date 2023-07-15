HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Chinese Ev Maker Byd Seeks Government Approval To Set Up $1 Billion Facility In Telangana

Chinese EV maker BYD seeks government approval to set up $1 billion facility in Telangana

Infra major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) along with its Chinese partner BYD Co proposes to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Telangana with a joint investment outlay of USD one billion (over 8000 crore), sources said on Friday. The proposal is with the government, which is looking into all aspects, they said.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 20:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image used only for representational purpose
Image used only for representational purpose

Officials of MEIL, a USD 5 billion conglomerate, could not be reached for their comments. “The proposal is with the central government. Once the proposal is cleared, the activity will pick up," the sources told PTI.

Also Read : Tesla, BYD post record sales on demand for electric vehicles

With a growing demand for electric buses, Olectra Greentech Ltd, a MEIL Group company, has already acquired 150 acres of land from the Telangana government to establish a state-of-the-art, fully automated robotics manufacturing plant which will be able to make 10,000 buses per year with an expanded capacity.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The company is also planning to expand its product line to tippers, trucks, LCVs, three-wheelers and other EV products. Once the necessary approvals are in place, the BYD and MEIL combine may approach the state government for necessary land and other facilities, the sources added. BYD is currently a technology partner to MEIL's Olektra.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 20:29 PM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD india BYD India plant BYD India plant Telangana BYD MEIL

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.