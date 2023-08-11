2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the CD110 Dream Deluxe in the Indian market. It will be sold in just one variant and is priced at ₹73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.

Powering the CD110 Dream Deluxe is a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms. It is fuel-injected and comes with Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The 109.51 cc air-cooled engine produces 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The CD110 Dream Deluxe comes with a kick starter as well as a self-starter.

Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drums in the front as well as at the rear. Honda is using 18-inch alloy wheels and 80/100-18 tubeless tyres in the front and back. The diamond-type frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Honda CB110 Dream Deluxe features a side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents the engine from starting if the side stand is engaged. The motorcycle also comes with auto-choke functionality. There is also an engine start/stop switch that doubles up as a starter button. There is a combi-brake system on offer and halogen lighting as well. The CB110 comes with a long single-piece seat that has a seat height of 720 mm.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI's commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers."

