HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Honda Cd110 Dream Deluxe Launched At 73,400

2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the CD110 Dream Deluxe in the Indian market. It will be sold in just one variant and is priced at 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.

Powering the CD110 Dream Deluxe is a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms. It is fuel-injected and comes with Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The 109.51 cc air-cooled engine produces 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The CD110 Dream Deluxe comes with a kick starter as well as a self-starter.

Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drums in the front as well as at the rear. Honda is using 18-inch alloy wheels and 80/100-18 tubeless tyres in the front and back. The diamond-type frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
₹ 49,336 - 72,246**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
₹49,781**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
₹49,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tunwal Sport 63 48v (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Sport 63 48v
₹49,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr500r
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Honda CB110 Dream Deluxe features a side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents the engine from starting if the side stand is engaged. The motorcycle also comes with auto-choke functionality. There is also an engine start/stop switch that doubles up as a starter button. There is a combi-brake system on offer and halogen lighting as well. The CB110 comes with a long single-piece seat that has a seat height of 720 mm.

Also Read : Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI's commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers."

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 14:24 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Honda Honda CD110 CD110 Dream Deluxe Dream Deluxe Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.