Maruthisan Dream+ On Road Price in Delhi

1.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Dream+ Price in Delhi

Maruthisan Dream+ on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruthisan Dream+ STD₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Maruthisan Dream+ Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,782
RTO
2,122
Insurance
4,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,69,655
EMI@3,647/mo
    News

    Built on our DNA of comfort and innovation, the New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV enables you to push the limits and go beyond without any worries
    Living the Digital Nomad Dream with this Ultimate SUV!
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
    2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
    11 Aug 2023
    Chinese auto major BYD proposed to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with an Indian company.
    Indian government rejects BYD's $1 billion factory proposal. Details here
    24 Jul 2023
    Skoda Rodiaq electric SUV, based on Enyaq EV, has been developed by a group of students. It took them nearly nine months to complete the project.
    Skoda Rodiaq electric SUV, designed by students, is every camper’s dream come true
    30 Jun 2023
    JLR, or erstwhile Jaguar Land Rover, has picked Tata's Agratas as the battery supplier for its future electric cars.
    An Indian battery maker to fuel JLR's future EV dream. Details here
    14 Jun 2023
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
