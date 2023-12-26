Maruthisan Dream+ on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Dream+ on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Dream+ dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Maruthisan Dream+ on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan Dream+ STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs