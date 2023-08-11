HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

Maruthisan Dream+ Specifications

Maruthisan Dream+ starting price is Rs. 1,62,782 in India. Maruthisan Dream+ is available in 1 variant and
1.63 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Maruthisan Dream+ Specs

The price of Dream+ starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Maruthisan Dream+ sits in the Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Maruthisan Dream+ Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
130 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-110/90-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
130 km
Max Speed
75 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Adjustable
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Maruthisan Dream+ Alternatives

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

1.37 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Dream+ vs KM 4000
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.38 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Dream+ vs 450x
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Dream+ vs S1 Pro
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check TC Wander details
View similar Bikes
Earth Energy EV Evolve R

Earth Energy EV Evolve R

1.42 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Dream+ vs Evolve R

News

Honda will offer CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colour options.
2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400
11 Aug 2023
Chinese auto major BYD proposed to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with an Indian company.
Indian government rejects BYD's $1 billion factory proposal. Details here
24 Jul 2023
Skoda Rodiaq electric SUV, based on Enyaq EV, has been developed by a group of students. It took them nearly nine months to complete the project.
Skoda Rodiaq electric SUV, designed by students, is every camper’s dream come true
30 Jun 2023
JLR, or erstwhile Jaguar Land Rover, has picked Tata's Agratas as the battery supplier for its future electric cars.
An Indian battery maker to fuel JLR's future EV dream. Details here
14 Jun 2023
If you are planning for a road trip this summer on our bike, here are some essential tips for you.
How to prepare your bike for the dream road trip this summer: Key tips
26 Apr 2023
View all
 

Maruthisan Dream+ Variants & Price List

Maruthisan Dream+ price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.63 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan Dream+ comes in 1 variants. Maruthisan Dream+ top variant price is ₹ 1.63 Lakhs.

STD
1.63 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
130 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Maruthisan Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Maruthisan Bikes

    Trending Maruthisan Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Maruthisan Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      1.73 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      TVS X

      TVS X

      2.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 Air

      Ola Electric S1 Air

      1.2 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 X

      Ola Electric S1 X

      89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Ducati Diavel V4

      Ducati Diavel V4

      25.91 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400GT

      CFMoto 400GT

      4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      20.5 - 20.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Apachertr310

      TVS Apachertr310

      2.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details