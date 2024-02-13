Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesMaruthisanBeatOn Road Price in Chennai

Maruthisan Beat On Road Price in Chennai

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
1.77 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Beat Price in Chennai

Maruthisan Beat on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruthisan Beat STD₹ 1.77 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruthisan Beat Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,263
RTO
2,122
Insurance
4,891
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,77,276
EMI@3,810/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Maruthisan Beat Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RV400 BRZ Price in Chennai
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check TC Wander details
View similar Bikes
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RV400 Price in Chennai
Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
One Price in Chennai
Odysse Electric Evoqis

Odysse Electric Evoqis

1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Evoqis Price in Chennai

Popular Maruthisan Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Maruthisan Bikes

    News

    BYD has been operating in India for over 15 years now. However its first electric car made its debut in 2021.
    BYD, the Chinese EV maker that beat Tesla, plans big for India
    13 Feb 2024
    India's oil demand is set become world's highest by 2027 as IEA predicts it will rise from 5.48 million barrels per day in 2023 to 6.64 million barrels per day in 2030.
    India set to beat China as world's largest source of oil demand despite EV rise
    8 Feb 2024
    The BYD Explorer 1 set sail on its inaugural voyage and will deployed to transport company car models across international waters.
    BYD, world's top EV maker, unveils mammoth cargo carrier to beat shipping blues
    18 Jan 2024
    File photo of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
    Hyundai 'Ioniq 2' may be the affordable EV option to beat back Chinese attack
    29 Dec 2023
    File photo: Invited guests look at the Denza N7, a new electric SUV model by Chinese automaker BYD joint venture with Mercedes-Benz.
    ‘Want to beat us back to stone age’: China fights US over electric car challenge
    24 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha WR155R

    Yamaha WR155R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha R7

    Yamaha R7

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details