Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,70,263
RTO
02,122
Insurance
04,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,810

    Latest News

    Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
    Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
    20 Jul 2021
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
    Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
    3 Mar 2021
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

