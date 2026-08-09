In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of MS 3.0 up to 140-160 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
MS 3.0 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Iqube
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|2 Hours