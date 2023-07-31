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MS 3.0PriceRangeSpecifications
Maruthisan MS 3.0 Front Left View
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Front Indicator View
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Front Brake View
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Brand Name
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Front Tyre View
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Rear Tyre View
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Prices

The MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah, is priced at ₹1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Range

The MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Battery & Range

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Specs & Features

The MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Price

MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,58,275
RTO
2,122
Insurance
4,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,000
EMI@3,546/mo
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1835 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
140-160 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Adjustable

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah EMI
EMI3,192 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,48,500
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,48,500
Interest Amount
43,011
Payable Amount
1,91,511

Maruthisan MS 3.0 other Variants

MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,528
RTO
2,122
Insurance
4,350
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,000
EMI@3,332/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
MS 3.0vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
MS 3.0vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
MS 3.0vsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
MS 3.0vsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
MS 3.0vs450X
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
MS 3.0vsOneS Gen 2

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