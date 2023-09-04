HT Auto
Maruthisan MS 3.0 Specifications

Maruthisan MS 3.0 starting price is Rs. 1,48,528 in India. Maruthisan MS 3.0 is available in 2 variant and
1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruthisan MS 3.0 Specs

The price of MS 3.0 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Maruthisan MS 3.0 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Specifications and Features

72 V, 30 Ah
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
1835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
140-160 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Adjustable
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
30 Ah
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield is expecting a sales surge in the coming months owing to the festive season demand and the launch of the new Bullet 350.
Royal Enfield posts 11% growth with 77,583 units in August
3 Sept 2023
Suzuki Access 125 in dual-tone paint theme
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers highest ever domestic sales in August
3 Sept 2023
Hero MotoCorp has recorded an uptick in sales in August 2023, but the overall sales in this fiscal remain slower than last financial year.
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August
3 Sept 2023
Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
3 Sept 2023
View all
 

Maruthisan MS 3.0 Variants & Price List

Maruthisan MS 3.0 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan MS 3.0 comes in 2 variants. Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant price is ₹ 1.58 Lakhs.

60 V, 30 Ah
1.49 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
72 V, 30 Ah
1.58 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

