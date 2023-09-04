Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The price of MS 3.0 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Maruthisan MS 3.0 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Maruthisan MS 3.0 price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.58 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan MS 3.0 comes in 2 variants. Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant price is ₹ 1.58 Lakhs.
₹1.49 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
₹1.58 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
140-160 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price