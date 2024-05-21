KTM 200 Duke & 250 Duke gets new colour schemes. Check them out

KTM India has launched new colour schemes for the 200 Duke and 250 Duke. The 200 Duke gets two new colours - Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano whereas the 250 Duke gets a new Atlantic Blue colour scheme. Apart from the new colour schemes, KTM has not made any changes to the motorcycle. The 250 Duke continues to sell at a price of ₹2.40 lakh ex-showroom whereas the 200 Duke costs ₹1.97 lakh ex-showroom.

On the introduction of the new colour schemes, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “KTM DUKE represents the pinnacle of engineering, ahead of its class, crafted to unleash the rider's true potential. Built with READY TO RACE ethos, their youthful spirit is undeniable. A perfect marriage of exhilarating power, razor-sharp control, and a design that commands attention, the new colour variants embody a youthful audacity. We have added new colorways providing multiple choices that aligns seamlessly with the aspirations of an entire new generation of riders."

KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.

The 200 Duke has been one of the most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment. In 2023, the motorcycle was updated with a new LED headlamp. There were no changes to the engine except making it comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms. The engine puts out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

KTM 250 Duke in new Atlantic Blue colour scheme.

Then there is the 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 249 cc, liquid-cooled engine that has been developed from the ground-up. It puts out 30.57 bhp which is 1 bhp higher and the engine produces a torque output of 25 Nm which is 1 Nm more than the previous engine that was a reworked 373 cc engine from the 390 Duke. The airbox on the new 250 Duke is larger than before which has helped in improving the tractability of the engine which was one of the biggest gripes with the previous engine.

