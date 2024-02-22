Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruthisan MS 3.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah and the most priced model is Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah. Visit your nearest Maruthisan MS 3.0 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Maruthisan MS 3.0 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan MS 3.0 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan MS 3.0 60 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.55 Lakhs Maruthisan MS 3.0 72 V, 30 Ah ₹ 1.65 Lakhs