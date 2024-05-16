ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR

BMW Motorrad India recently launched the new M 1000 XR performance adventure tourer (ADV) in the country priced at a whopping ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW M 1000 XR has been tuned by the manufacturer’s M division and is based on the S 1000 XR adventure tourer that’s already on sale in the market. The new M 1000 XR becomes one of the most expensive motorcycles to go on sale in India and joins the M 1000 RR launched in the country last year . Unlike the M 1000 RR though, the M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an ADV with superbike-like performance. Here's all you need to know.

The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offer

BMW M 1000 XR: Styling

Based on the S 1000 XR, the new BMW M 1000 XR gets a host of M-specific upgrades including the new M winglets, over and above the stock model’s design. The India-spec model is sold exclusively in the M Competition package, which makes the bike lighter by 3 kg with the addition of carbon fibre body panels including front and rear mudguards, wheels, and side panels. The performance ADV is finished in the Blackstorm shade with the M Motorsport livery that gives it a distinct identity.

Also Read : BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at ₹62.60 lakh

BMW M 1000 XR: Engine Specifications

Power on the new BMW M 1000 XR comes from the 999 cc, inline four-cylinder engine that belts out 199 bhp at 12,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The M XR’s engine can rev up to a whopping 14,600 rpm. The motor comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.2 seconds with a top speed electronically limited to 278 kmph. The engine gets the BMW ShiftCam technology to vary the valve timing on the intake to improve performance.

Other cycle parts include USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, both of which are electronically adjustable. The M 1000 XR also gets Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), which adjusts the suspension automatically according to the riding conditions. Braking performance comes from the M braking setup with a radial hand brake pump. It gets 320 mm twin discs at the front and a 265 mm single disc at the rear.

BMW M 1000 XR: Electronic Aids

The BMW M 1000 XR gets a host of electronic aids including lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, cruise control, wheelie control, brake slide assist function, launch control, pit lane limiter functions and five riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, and a Race Pro. It also gets several M milled parts including the M clutch and brake lever, slim rear section with steep titanium rear silencer and short number plate carrier.

BMW M 1000 XR: Bookings and delivery

Bookings for the new BMW M 1000 XR are now open while deliveries will begin in June this year. The performance adventure tourer does not have a direct rival, especially at its price point but it will lock horns with the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, Triumph Tiger 1200 and the like in the full-size ADV segment.

First Published Date: