According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750's top-end variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹28,880. On the other hand, the Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is available in a single variant, and it commands a monthly EMI of ₹60,607.

However, one must remember that the monthly EMI for any model would vary depending on key factors such as the available offers and discounts, the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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