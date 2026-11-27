Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026 in Goa. The base variant pricing starts at ₹4,89,490 lakh (ex-showroom), the tubeless spoke variant is priced at ₹5,13,495 (ex-showroom) and the fully accessoried version will cost ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). First showcased at EICMA 2026 in Milan, the new adventure motorcycle marks the brand's entry into the 750cc segment. It gets an all-new 743cc air-oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, upgraded suspension hardware, advanced rider aids and touring-focused equipment. The Himalayan 750 builds on the decade-long legacy of the Himalayan range while taking the adventure touring experience to a higher performance category.

The new motorcycle retains the rugged character associated with the Himalayan nameplate but gets a more powerful engine and a comprehensive electronics package. Royal Enfield has designed it for long-distance touring as well as off-road exploration, with a focus on keeping the riding experience uncomplicated.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 engine and performance

Powering the Himalayan 750 is a new 743cc, air-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 55 PS at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, with 90 per cent of the torque available from as low as 3,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a wet multi-plate clutch.

The new powertrain is expected to give the adventure tourer stronger performance for highway cruising and demanding terrain. The motorcycle uses a box-section spine frame with pressed-steel outriggers, with the engine acting as a stressed member.

Himalayan 750 gets upgraded suspension and braking hardware

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 gets 43mm Showa upside-down front forks with adjustable damping, compression and rebound. The front suspension offers 190mm of wheel travel, while the rear gets a Showa monoshock with linkage, 175mm of travel and adjustable preload and rebound settings.

Braking duties are handled by twin 280mm floating discs at the front and a 255mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS, with the rear ABS being switchable, along with cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.

It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with tubeless tyres. Royal Enfield will offer cast-alloy as well as spoked wheel options. The motorcycle also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.

Five riding modes and advanced rider aids

The Himalayan 750 gets five riding modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom. These modes alter engine mapping, ABS and traction control settings to suit different riding conditions. The Custom mode allows riders to configure throttle maps and ABS settings, while traction control can be adjusted across Low, Medium, High and Off settings.

The electronics package also includes a six-axis inertial measurement unit, cruise control and cornering ABS. A 4-inch TFT instrument console gets Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with navigation, phone and music controls. The motorcycle also features Royal Enfield's Wingman 2.0 with 4G connectivity and GPS.

Other equipment includes a 7-inch LED headlight, self-cancelling turn indicators, an emergency brake lamp and two Type-C USB charging ports. One supports 27W fast charging, while the other offers 10W charging.

Designed for long-distance touring

Royal Enfield has equipped the Himalayan 750 with several touring-focused features. It gets an adjustable windscreen with five positions and up to 60mm of adjustment, allowing riders to alter wind protection without stopping. The motorcycle also gets independent rider and pillion seats.

The seat height stands at 815mm, while ground clearance is rated at 205mm. It has a wheelbase of 1,522mm and tips the scales at 224kg, with 90 per cent fuel and oil. The motorcycle gets a 17.8-litre fuel tank and a payload capacity of 194kg with standard equipment.

The suspension setup and long-travel hardware are designed to make it capable across different terrains, while the touring equipment is aimed at riders planning extended journeys.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 design and colours

The Himalayan 750 retains the familiar adventure motorcycle silhouette, with a tall windscreen, upright riding position, high-mounted front section and a sculpted fuel tank. The motorcycle gets new LED lighting, a distinctive front fascia and redesigned bodywork.

Royal Enfield will offer the Himalayan 750 in five colour options: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Aztec Green, Viking Bronze and Tectonic Black. There are also several accessories such as Givi panniers, a top box, heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium sump guard.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 price

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026 at a starting price of ₹4.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will become the brand's flagship adventure tourer, sitting above the existing Himalayan models in its portfolio.

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