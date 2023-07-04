Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Chetak comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Chetak starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Chetak sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak price starts at ₹ 1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Chetak top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.
₹1 Lakhs*
4080 W
₹1.15 Lakhs*
4080 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price