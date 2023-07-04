HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak Specifications

Bajaj Chetak starting price is Rs. 1,00,000 in India. Bajaj Chetak is available in 2 variant and
1 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Chetak Specs

Bajaj Chetak comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Chetak starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Chetak sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Bajaj Chetak Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Premium
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Top Speed
70 kmph
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
2.8 mm
Battery Warranty
3 Years, 50000 km
Reverse Gear
Yes
Max Torque
16 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
95 km/charge
Continuous Power
3800 W
Motor IP Rating
67
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
4080 W
Battery Ip Rating
67
Range (Sport Mode)
85 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
95 km/charge
Max Speed
80 kmph
Chassis
Clad With Steel Metal
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Leading-link Suspension
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Glove Box, Touch Sensitive Switches, Regenerative Braking System
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 60.3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check AE-29 details
Bajaj Chetak News

Chetak from Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter sees over four-fold sales growth in FY23
4 Jul 2023
Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition gets some cosmetic changes as well as a new coloured LCD console.
Differences between Bajaj Chetak and Chetak Premium Edition: Explained
28 Apr 2023
The 2023 Bajaj Chetak gets new colour options and detailing, as well as 20% more range
2023 Bajaj Chetak launched with cosmetic & feature upgrades at 1.52 lakh
2 Mar 2023
The River Indie competes in the premium electric scooter segment and arrives with lots of promises against its rivals
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
25 Feb 2023
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will soon arrive with a 20 per cent improvement in range
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to arrive with more range soon
15 Feb 2023
Bajaj Chetak Variants & Price List

Bajaj Chetak price starts at ₹ 1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Chetak top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

Urbane
1 Lakhs*
4080 W
Get On Road Price
Premium
1.15 Lakhs*
4080 W
Get On Road Price
