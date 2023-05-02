HT Auto
HomeNew BikesEMotoradX2On Road Price in Bangalore

EMotorad X2 On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
EMotorad X2 Right View
1/8
EMotorad X2 Left View
2/8
EMotorad X2 Disc View
3/8
EMotorad X2 Front Tyre View
4/8
EMotorad X2 Handle View
5/8
EMotorad X2 Pandle View
View all Images
6/8
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
30,919*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X2 Price in Bangalore

EMotorad X2 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 30,920. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
EMotorad X2 STD₹ 30,920
...Read More

EMotorad X2 Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 30,919*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,999
Insurance
2,920
On-Road Price in Bangalore
30,919
EMI@665/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

EMotorad X2 Alternatives

EMotorad X1

EMotorad X1

24,999
Check Latest Offers
X1 Price in Bangalore
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
Check Latest Offers
X3 Price in Bangalore

Popular EMotorad Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    BMW iX2 will be built in Germany alongside the iX1 and share the same powertrain as well.
    BMW iX2 EV production to begin in late 2023, will appear virtually same as X2
    2 May 2023
    Xpeng X2 electric flying taxi made its debut flight at Skydrive in Dubai.
    This two-seater air taxi can liberate you from your traffic miseries
    12 Oct 2022
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details