Which is the top variant of EMotorad X3? EMotorad X3 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad X3? The EMotorad X3 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 35-40 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.084 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad X3 have, and what is the price range? The EMotorad X3 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 32,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad X3? The EMotorad X3 is an electric Cycle, powered by a high-capacity 0.084 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 35-40 km on a single charge.