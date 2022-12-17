HT Auto
HomeNew BikesEMotoradX3On Road Price in Ahmedabad

EMotorad X3 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
EMotorad X3 Right View
1/6
EMotorad X3 Disc View
2/6
EMotorad X3 Front Tyre View
3/6
EMotorad X3 Pandle View
4/6
EMotorad X3 Rear Tyre View
5/6
EMotorad X3 Seat View
View all Images
6/6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
35,990*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

X3 Price in Ahmedabad

EMotorad X3 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 35,990. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
EMotorad X3 STD₹ 35,990
...Read More

EMotorad X3 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 35,990*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,999
Insurance
2,991
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
35,990
EMI@774/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

EMotorad X3 Alternatives

EMotorad X2

EMotorad X2

27,999
Check Latest Offers
X2 Price in Ahmedabad

Popular EMotorad Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    BMW X3 M comes as one of the bestsellers of the German brand.
    New-generation BMW X3 M could transform into an EV. Details here
    17 Dec 2022
    BMW’s new X3 may not be much larger in absolute terms, but the design makes it look like a barely shrunken X5.
    BMW X3 review: This new SUV has what it takes to be a class leader
    17 Mar 2018
    BMW's X3 facelift reviewed
    BMW's X3 facelift reviewed
    11 Sept 2014
    New BMW X3 review, test drive
    New BMW X3 review, test drive
    8 Jan 2013
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details