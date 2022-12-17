HT Auto
New-generation BMW X3 M could transform into an EV. Details here

The new generation BMW X3 M is reportedly to become an all-electric model. The performance-focused iteration of the X3 is likely to ditch the current inline-six-cylinder internal combustion engine in favour of an all-electric powertrain, claims the BMW Blog. It also claimed that the upcoming EV would pack more punch than the current ICE-powered X3 M. However, the carmaker has not confirmed anything about the launch of this model and the timeframe as well. The report claims that the new BMW X3 M will launch by 2026 or 2027. This makes sense, as the standard X3's updated iteration is expected to launch around 2025.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM
BMW X3 M comes as one of the bestsellers of the German brand.
The report further claims that the new generation M performance version of the X3 would come with a rebadged appearance in the form of iX3 M. This speculation comes at a time when the automaker has already started testing the prototype of the new-generation SUV. The car is internally codenamed as G45, underpinned by the CLAR platform. However, the production model could come based on the automaker's Neue Klasse architecture, which is specially designed for electric vehicles and slated to debut around the middle of this decade with the EV version of the new 3-Series.

Upon launch, the BMW X3 M's electric version would play a key role in the automaker's global EV strategy. The report further claimed that the X3's bigger sibling, X4, also would come as a pure electric model when the automaker updates the car in the near future.

The BMW X3 comes as one of the high-selling SUVs from the brand, and the X3 M adds more power to the car. The current X3 M tops out with the Competition trim at 503 hp of peak power and 600 Nm of peak torque. An all-electric successor of the SUV would require more power to partially offset the significant weight hike due to the large battery pack it would have onboard. Interestingly, the current petrol-powered X3 M comes tipping the scales at around 2,000 kg.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X3 BMW X3 M electric car electric vehicle
