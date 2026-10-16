Vida Dirt.E K3 6Days Limited Edition unveiled at 100th ISDE

Vida , Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility brand, has unveiled the Vida Dirt.E K3 6Days Limited Edition at the 100th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Grandola, Portugal. The special edition of the electric off-roader will be produced in a limited run of 100 numbered units, commemorating the centenary edition of the endurance motorcycling event.

Vida has become the first Indian electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to collaborate with the ISDE through an official partnership with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

The special edition features official 6Days branding, along with green and red accents inspired by Portugal's national flag. It also gets race-inspired typography, distinguishing it from the standard Vida Dirt.E K3.

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Vida Dirt.E K3: An electric off-roader for young riders

Introduced in December 2025, the Vida Dirt.E K3 is the first model in the brand's off-road product line. It features a modular design that allows the motorcycle to be adjusted as young riders grow. The handlebar height, footrest position and seat height can be altered without requiring special tools, allowing the ergonomics to be adapted to different stages of a rider's physical development.

The electric off-roader also features connected technology through a dedicated app, which enables users to monitor usage, set speed limits and manage riding modes. It has three riding modes, with maximum speeds of 9 kmph in Mode 1, 17-18 kmph in Mode 2 and 24 kmph in Mode 3. The motorcycle uses a thumb throttle to control acceleration.

Safety equipment includes a magnetic kill switch that cuts power if the rider becomes separated from the vehicle, along with a 60 mm rear disc brake. The Vida Dirt.E K3 is powered by a removable 360 Wh lithium-ion battery, which takes approximately three hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent.

The model has also received international design and technology recognition, winning the Red Dot Design Award 2025 and being named an honoree at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards.

Commenting on the unveiling, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Business Unit, said the partnership with the ISDE provided an opportunity to showcase electric mobility in off-road motorcycling while introducing younger riders to the sport.

Fabio Muner, Marketing and Digital Director at the FIM, welcomed Hero MotoCorp's participation in the centenary edition, adding that the Vida Dirt.E K3 6Days Limited Edition could help introduce a new generation of riders to motorcycling and enduro.

Pricing and market-specific availability details for the limited edition have not been announced.

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