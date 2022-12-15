BMW X3 M could go pure electric in its new avatar

Hindustan Times
HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2022

The new generation BMW X3 M could ditch ICE in favour of an electric powertrain

The SUV would come codenamed as G45 and underpinned by Neue Klasse platform

The BMW X3 M currently gets power from an inline-six internal combustion engine

Being an electric car, the new-generation BMW X3 M would come carrying significant design updates

There would be a closed-off grille at the front along with other prominent changes

The all-electric performance SUV would come in 2026 or 2027

It is not clear if the EV will retain X3 M nomenclature or shift to iX3 M badge

BMW is also mulling the idea to make the bigger X4 SUV a fully electric model

BMW aims to go fully electric in the next decade and the X3 M EV could be crucial in that strategy
