The new generation BMW X3 M could ditch ICE in favour of an electric powertrain
The SUV would come codenamed as G45 and underpinned by Neue Klasse platform
The BMW X3 M currently gets power from an inline-six internal combustion engine
Being an electric car, the new-generation BMW X3 M would come carrying significant design updates
There would be a closed-off grille at the front along with other prominent changes
The all-electric performance SUV would come in 2026 or 2027
It is not clear if the EV will retain X3 M nomenclature or shift to iX3 M badge
BMW is also mulling the idea to make the bigger X4 SUV a fully electric model
BMW aims to go fully electric in the next decade and the X3 M EV could be crucial in that strategy