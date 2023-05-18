Looking for ways to beat daily traffic woes? Here are some quick and sustainable

As offices across the country are increasingly going back to the on-site work model and asking their employees to come to the office on all five days of the week, traffic woes have emerged as working professionals’ one of the biggest concerns. With heavier traffic during peak hours, it gets very challenging for people to reach the office on time especially when they are driving a four-wheeler to work or taking a cab.

People end up wasting a lot of time on the road and this can not only be tedious but also lead to fatigue, anxiety and other health problems. Heavy rainfall and waterlogging worsen the situation even further and add to the mounting traffic woes. To beat this, electric bicycles have emerged as a practical solution in the last few years.

Here are some electric bicycles in India to navigate through traffic congestion easily and commute to work every day in a convenient, cost-effective and sustainable manner -

Virtus Motors Alpha M

The Alpha M is a feature-packed electric bicycle, powered by a removable 288 Whr Lithium-Ion battery and 250W hub motor. The removable battery makes charging the electric bicycle quite easy and convenient for commuters as one can just carry the battery pack for charging. The Alpha M has a custom-built diamond frame, front suspension, wide tyres and sports handlebar. There are five levels of pedal assist and an LCD display also. The Alpha M is priced at ₹31,999.

Hero Lectro C6E 700C 7S Electric Cycle

This electric cycle from Hero Lectro comes with a 250W BLDC electric motor. The cycle is made using high-quality aluminium and weighs around 20 kg. Available with 4 riding modes and an IP67-certified integrated battery, the cycle comes in black colour. It is priced at ₹30,604.

Also Read : Hero Lectro F2i review: Premium electric cycle for adventure riders

Ninety One Enigma 700C Orange Electric Cycle

Ninety One is using a 250W BLDC rear hub motor and the power comes from 6.3Ah Panasonic batteries with 2 years manufacturer warranty. There are different riding modes and a display to show the battery percentage and riding mode. It is also IP66 rated. The frame is made up of high-strength carbon steel, there are dual-disc E-brakes for slip-free braking and an electronic key lock. What is an interesting feature is the Wynd Fitness Tracking App which can be used to monitor the progress. The electric cycle is priced at ₹25,999.

Geekay Hashtag Electric Mountain Bicycle

Hashtag Electric is using a high-strength steel MTB frame and a steel suspension fork with 100 mm travel for the cycle. The bike is delivered in a pre-assembled state and gets a 36 V 7.5 Ah removable lithium-ion battery which makes it easier to charge. The electric motor is a 250-watt BLDC hub unit. It is priced at ₹29,499.

Urban Terrain UT6000 Series MTB Cycle

The Urban Terrain electric cycle comes with 21-gears and there are disc brakes on offer as well. It is available in attractive colour schemes, a horn and a LED headlamp. The price of the Urban Terrain Electric bike is ₹13,999.

EMotorad EMX

The EMX gets a neon colour scheme, dual suspensions and disc brakes. The hub motor is a 250W unit and the battery has a capacity of 10.4 Ah. The claimed range is 50 km. EMotorad EMX is priced at ₹54,999.

First Published Date: