HT Auto

EMotorad Legend 07 On Road Price in Chennai

EMotorad Legend 07 Right View
1/6
EMotorad Legend 07 Brand Name View
2/6
EMotorad Legend 07 Front Wheel View
3/6
EMotorad Legend 07 Rear Wheel View
4/6
EMotorad Legend 07 Seat View
5/6
EMotorad Legend 07 Speedometer View
View all Images
6/6
29,999*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Legend 07 Price in Chennai

EMotorad Legend 07 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 32,950. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
EMotorad Legend 07 MSD Edition₹ 32,950
...Read More

EMotorad Legend 07 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MSD Edition
₹ 32,951*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
40 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,999
Insurance
2,952
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
32,951
EMI@708/mo
Close

EMotorad Legend 07 Alternatives

EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
X3 Price in Chennai
EMotorad X1

EMotorad X1

24,999
X1 Price in Chennai
EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 Onwards
T-Rex-Air Price in Chennai
EMotorad X2

EMotorad X2

27,999
X2 Price in Chennai

Popular EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
