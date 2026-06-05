EMotorad Viper Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range70 - 85 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity0.75 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|EMotorad Viper
|Rs. 66,999Onwards
|-
|-
|scooters
|41.2 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|70-85 km
|5 Hours
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|ViperVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|ViperVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|ViperVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|ViperVSQC1
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|ViperVSMagnus Grand
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|scooters
|Battery Capacity
|0.75 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70-85 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
Popular EMotorad Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters