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EMOTORAD Viper

₹66,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1358
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EMotorad Viper Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    0.75 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
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EMotorad Viper Variants

EMotorad Viper price starts at ₹ 66,999 .
1 Variant Available
Viper Standard
₹66,999*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EMotorad Viper Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
India plans to launch ethanol fuel infrastructure with 50-100 stations in major cities, boosting flex-fuel adoption and reducing fossil fuel dependency.Read Full Story

EMotorad Viper Visual Comparison

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EMotorad Viper comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
EMotorad Viper
EMotorad Viper image
Rs. 66,999Onwards--scooters41.2 kgDiscDiscSpoke70-85 km5 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
31
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-ViperVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWViperVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWViperVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWViperVSQC1
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWViperVSMagnus Grand

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EMotorad Viper Images

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EMotorad Viper Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
VipervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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VipervsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Check OffersCheck Offers
VipervsWolf
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
VipervsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
VipervsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
VipervsMagnus Grand

News

Eka Mobility has rolled out its 1,000th small commercial vehicle from the Chakan plant, which is an Eka 6S electric three-wheeler.
Eka Mobility rolls out 1000th small commercial vehicle from Pune plant
5 Jun 2026
The VinFast Limo Green electric MPV will serve as the first vehicle in Green SM's all-electric taxi fleet in India.
Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green
5 Jun 2026
Tata Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.49 lakh
3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding
5 Jun 2026
BaaS scheme brings down the upfront price of MG Windsor EV to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh, while the buyers pay a separate battery rental fee that ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.90 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.50 on a per-kilometre basis.
Planning to buy the MG Windsor EV? Variant-wise BaaS prices explained
5 Jun 2026
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks during an event where he outlined the government's plans.
Government to roll out 100 ethanol fuel stations in major cities: Hardeep Singh Puri
5 Jun 2026
View all
  News

EMotorad Viper Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body Typescooters
Battery Capacity0.75 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range70-85 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Viper specs and features

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