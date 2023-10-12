LML to build electric vehicle industrial park in this state

HT Auto
Auto manufacturer LML on Thursday announced that it will establish a state-of-the-art electric vehicle industrial park in the state of Haryana, where it has acquired a land for this purpose. The piece of land is located off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, on the main highway from Gurgaon to Alwar. One can reach the location by car in 65 minutes from Rajiv Chowk.

12 Oct 2023
Electric vehicles are creating new inroads within the global and Indian automotive space.
This development is in line with the OEM's commitment to expand the company's operations and promote sustainable mobility solutions in the country. The industrial park will be equipped with cutting-edge technology to promote innovation and sustainable practices under one roof. The industrial park will be specifically dedicated to the upcoming electric scooters from LML.

The strategic location for the EV park will help the company leverage the region's rich talent pool and robust infrastructure, thus creating a hub for sustainable mobility solutions. This facility will also have a skill development centre for training local youth in EV technology and these trainees would then be offered jobs in LML as per merit.

The manufacturer also plans to invite ancillary unit partners and other potential partners to join it in the manufacturing processes with an aim to provide them with a conducive environment for their component manufacturing units.

Early last year, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, the former manufacturing partner of Harley Davidson in India. The partnership was forged to produce its electric two-wheelers. However, the recent development will enable the brand to foster newer collaborations and growth within the EV ecosystem. “We look forward to creating an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, sustainability, and economic growth," said Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO of LML.

