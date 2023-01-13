HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lml Star Electric Scooter Launch Timeline Revealed

LML Star electric scooter launch timeline revealed

LML has made a comeback but this time, they will be selling electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. The brand will be first launching the Star electric scooter, which is expected to launch in the second half of this year.LML has already started accepting bookings of the Star. Apart from Star, LML will also launch Moonshot electric motorcycle and Orion electric bike.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 12:04 PM
Follow us on:
LML Star showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
LML Star comes with many unique features that differentiate it from the other electric scooters that are currently on sale in the Indian market. It gets an automatic headlamp with guide-me home lamps, there is a customizable screen right behind the front apron so it is visible from the front and there is a LED Daytime Running Lamp as well. There is all LED lighting, a wireless charger, ambient lighting and a digital screen. Other features on offer are a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, reverse mode and ABS among others. There is a good amount of storage under the seat and the battery pack has been placed in the footboard which helps in lowering the centre of gravity. The battery pack is also removable.

Speaking of battery, the size and the specs of the battery as well as the electric motor are not yet known. However, LML will be unveiling the specs and more details about the scooter in the coming months.

Also Read : LML electric scooter all set for debut. Bookings now open. Check details

LML calls Star ‘a mid-maxi scooter’. It does not have the size of a maxi-scooter but certainly has some design elements from it. LML Star has been designed in Italy and gets a futuristic design, it is finished in a black and white colour scheme with red accents that gives a sporty appeal to the scooter.

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML, said, "LML Star is the hallmark of our heritage, ensuring that it will continue to touch lives through generations. It has been reimagined as a fashion statement, adding to the lifestyle of the consumer without compromising on the core features. This is more than just a scooter. It's an emotion, an emotion that millions of people across the world share. LML Star is the perfect blend of advanced technologies and rich design, which makes it a very promising product. We are overwhelmed with the response that we’re receiving at the Auto Expo, and we are highly confident that LML Star will set new benchmarks in the industry."

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 12:04 PM IST
TAGS: LML Star electric vehicles electric scooters Auto Expo 2023
