HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lml Electric Scooter All Set For Debut. Bookings Now Open. Check Details

LML electric scooter all set for debut. Bookings now open. Check details

LML will have three products in their line-up. There will be an electric bike, an electric dirt bike and an electric scooter. The bookings for the electric scooter have been opened.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 15:07 PM
An image of render of LML Star.
An image of render of LML Star.
An image of render of LML Star.
An image of render of LML Star.

LML is all set to make a comeback into the Indian automotive market and recently opened bookings for one of its three upcoming products. Looking at creating a space for itself in the expanding electric scooter segment here, bookings for LML Star have been opened. The electric scooter is called “LML Star". One can visit LML's website and can reserve their LML Star. As of now, not much is known about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.

According to the manufacturer, the Star electric scooter will come with an effortless commuting experience, an extraordinary sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile and bulky structure. The scooter would also come with a 360-degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year)

What is interesting is that the person does not need to pay any amount to reserve the LML Star. Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, “We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star, have begun. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers' already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Apart from this, LML will also launch two more products. The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer ‘best of both worlds’. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well. Then there is the LML Orion which is an electric ‘hyperbike’. It is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-built GPS for those who venture out often for longer rides.

 

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: LML Star electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
scross
Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug for this SUV
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This Jeep icon returns as EV with a touch of vintage
This Jeep icon returns as EV with a touch of vintage
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
Price no factor. This luxury EV is sold out for 2 years
Price no factor. This luxury EV is sold out for 2 years
Skoda India registers 29% growth in retail sales at 4,173 units
Skoda India registers 29% growth in retail sales at 4,173 units
Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects
Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city