LML electric scooter all set for debut. Bookings now open. Check details

LML will have three products in their line-up. There will be an electric bike, an electric dirt bike and an electric scooter. The bookings for the electric scooter have been opened.

LML is all set to make a comeback into the Indian automotive market and recently opened bookings for one of its three upcoming products. Looking at creating a space for itself in the expanding electric scooter segment here, bookings for LML Star have been opened. The electric scooter is called “LML Star". One can visit LML's website and can reserve their LML Star. As of now, not much is known about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.

According to the manufacturer, the Star electric scooter will come with an effortless commuting experience, an extraordinary sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile and bulky structure. The scooter would also come with a 360-degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.

What is interesting is that the person does not need to pay any amount to reserve the LML Star. Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, “We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star, have begun. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers' already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of."

Apart from this, LML will also launch two more products. The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer ‘best of both worlds’. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well. Then there is the LML Orion which is an electric ‘hyperbike’. It is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-built GPS for those who venture out often for longer rides.

