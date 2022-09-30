HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lml Returns To India With Three Evs, First One To Launch Early Next Year

LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year

LML unveiled three electric two-wheelers, the Moonshot electric motorcycle, Star electric scooter and Orion electric bike for the Indian markets.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM
Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three electric models which include the Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike.
Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three electric models which include the Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike.
Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three electric models which include the Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike.
Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three electric models which include the Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike.

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three new models. The company, which used to sell motorcycles and scooters before it shut its business nearly five years ago, will now manufacture electric vehicles. On Thursday LML offered a glimpse of its future EVs to be launched in India starting next year. The three models, all electric, are Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike. The two-wheeler manufacturer had recently announced its plans to raise up to 500 crore to set up its manufacturing facility where these EVs will be assembled.

LML will launch the three EVs by next year. The first to launch will be the Orion electric bike, followed by the Moonshot and Star later in 2023. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director at LML Emotion, said, “It’s been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set new standards of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Here is a quick look at the three electric two-wheelers unveiled by LML for India:

LML Moonshot electric motorcycle

The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer ‘best of both worlds’. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine’. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

LML Star electric scooter

The LML Star electric scooter wears a futuristic look. It comes with a dual-tone theme, LED DRLs, projector headlamps. There are horizontal indicators which are placed lower. The electric scooter will offer fully digital screen, rear shock absorbers and red highlights on seats. LML will reveal full details about the electric scooter later.

LML Orion electric bike

The electric ‘hyperbike’ is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-built GPS for those who venture out often for longer rides.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: LML Moonshot Orion Star
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save
Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save
Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details
Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details
LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year
LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year
In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge
In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge
Maruti Suzuki welcomes Centre's decision to defer six airbag rule till next year
Maruti Suzuki welcomes Centre's decision to defer six airbag rule till next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city