LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has announced its return to India with three new models. The company, which used to sell motorcycles and scooters before it shut its business nearly five years ago, will now manufacture electric vehicles. On Thursday LML offered a glimpse of its future EVs to be launched in India starting next year. The three models, all electric, are Moonshot motorcycle, Star scooter and Orion bike. The two-wheeler manufacturer had recently announced its plans to raise up to ₹500 crore to set up its manufacturing facility where these EVs will be assembled.

LML will launch the three EVs by next year. The first to launch will be the Orion electric bike, followed by the Moonshot and Star later in 2023. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director at LML Emotion, said, “It’s been a long and arduous journey for the last couple of years and truly what has emerged is not just engineering marvels but a range of products which go beyond the product promise and deliver on an ‘Emotion’ which can only be experienced not expressed. Our products are poised to redefine the norms of personal and urban commute and set new standards of safety, intuitive intelligence, unmatched ride quality to only name a few aspects."

Here is a quick look at the three electric two-wheelers unveiled by LML for India:

LML Moonshot electric motorcycle

The Moonshot is meant for enthusiasts. LML calls it a dirt bike with ‘one-of-a-kind ride’ which can also double up as a city commute promising to offer ‘best of both worlds’. It comes with a Hyper mode and can do zero to 70 kmph ‘faster than you can imagine’. While LML has not revealed full details about the Moonshot, it confirmed that the EV will come with portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well.

LML Star electric scooter

The LML Star electric scooter wears a futuristic look. It comes with a dual-tone theme, LED DRLs, projector headlamps. There are horizontal indicators which are placed lower. The electric scooter will offer fully digital screen, rear shock absorbers and red highlights on seats. LML will reveal full details about the electric scooter later.

LML Orion electric bike

The electric ‘hyperbike’ is aimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-built GPS for those who venture out often for longer rides.

