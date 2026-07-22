TVS Star City Plus Key Specs
- Engine109 cc
- Mileage83.09 kmpl
- Power8.19 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque8.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight116 kg
TVS Star City Plus is priced between Rs. 72,200 - 74,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The TVS Star City Plus is available in 2 variants - ES Drum, ES Disc.
TVS Star City Plus comes in five colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.
TVS Star City Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
TVS Star City Plus rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Radeon, Honda Livo.
TVS Star City Plus comes with a mileage of 83.09 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Star City Plus
|Rs. 72,200Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1984 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Star City PlusVSPassion Plus
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Star City PlusVSHF Deluxe
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Star City PlusVSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 81,063Onwards
|125 cc
|10.53 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Star City PlusVSGlamour
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Star City PlusVSSplendor Plus
TVS Star City Plus is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, comfort for long rides, low cost of ownership, and reliable performance on rural roads, while noting struggles at higher speeds and poor service support.
|Max Power
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|83.09 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|109.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes