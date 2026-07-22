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TVS Star City Plus

₹72,200 - 74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Variants

TVS Star City Plus Price:

TVS Star City Plus is priced between Rs. 72,200 - 74,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Star City Plus?

The TVS Star City Plus is available in 2 variants - ES Drum, ES Disc.

What are the TVS Star City Plus colour options?

TVS Star City Plus comes in five colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Radeon, Honda Livo.

What is the mileage of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus comes with a mileage of 83.09 kmpl (Company claimed).

TVS Star City Plus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    83.09 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.19 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    116 kg
View All Star City Plus SpecsView specs icon

TVS Star City Plus Variants

TVS Star City Plus price starts at ₹ 72,200 and goes up to ₹ 74,900 (Ex-showroom). TVS Star City Plus comes in 2 variants. TVS Star City Plus's top variant is ES Disc.
2 Variants Available
Star City Plus ES Drum
₹72,200*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Star City Plus ES Disc
₹74,900*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Star City Plus Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
The story compares five fully-faired motorcycles in India, highlighting their engines, power, and ex-showroom prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers advocate for increased ethanol-blended fuel use, promoting affordability and cleaner energy alternatives for consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
India's auto retail sector faces a liquidity crisis, with ₹2,500 crore of dealer funds stuck under GST regulations, impacting operations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jan 2026
Renewing a motor policy without the policy number is possible by verifying vehicle details and identifying personal information.Read Full Story

TVS Star City Plus Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Star City Plus.
TVS Star City Plus
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TVS Star City Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus image
Rs. 72,200Onwards
4.4101
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1984 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyStar City PlusVSPassion Plus
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyStar City PlusVSHF Deluxe
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyStar City PlusVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero GlamourHero Glamour imageRs. 81,063Onwards
4.474
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyStar City PlusVSGlamour
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyStar City PlusVSSplendor Plus

TVS Star City Plus Images

TVS Star City Plus Image 1
TVS Star City Plus Image 2
TVS Star City Plus Image 3
TVS Star City Plus Image 4
TVS Star City Plus Image 5
TVS Star City Plus Image 6

TVS Star City Plus Colours

TVS Star City Plus is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Red Black
Grey Black
Blue Silver
Black Red
Black Blue
Red black

TVS Star City Plus Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Star City PlusvsPassion Plus
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Star City PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Star City PlusvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Star City PlusvsHF Deluxe
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
Star City PlusvsRadeon
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651
Star City PlusvsLivo

TVS Star City Plus User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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TVS Star City Plus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's stylish design, comfort for long rides, low cost of ownership, and reliable performance on rural roads, while noting struggles at higher speeds and poor service support.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable for long rides
  • check circle iconGreat mileage
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconReliable on rough roads
  • check circle iconGood pick up in city traffic

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLooks may not appeal to all
  • warning iconLimited features
  • warning iconStruggles with performance at higher speeds
  • warning iconBasic locking system
  • warning iconService quality is poor

User Reviews

Power is Low
For highway it is very slow. Overtaking trucks is hard. But for vegetable market and office, it is perfect.
By: Varun Khanna (Apr 24, 2026)
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Small Issues
Side stand spring is weak. Mirror vibrates at high speed. Small things need improvement. Performance is okay.
By: Naresh Rathore (Apr 24, 2026)
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Village Road
Works great on kacha roads. Suspension is reliable. Doesn't need frequent repairs. Good for rural use too.
By: Naveen Arora (Apr 24, 2026)
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Good Balance
Doesn't wobble at 60 kmph. Braking is stable. LED light focus is wide. Very good for lady commuters.
By: Kapil Bhardwaj (Apr 24, 2026)
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Comfort King
The seat padding is very thick. Long rides are not tiring. Fuel gauge is very accurate. Smooth engine sound.
By: Alok Tripathi (Apr 24, 2026)
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 TVS Star City Plus Related News

TVS Star City Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage83.09 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Star City Plus specs and features

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