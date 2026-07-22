TVS Star City Plus Price:

TVS Star City Plus is priced between Rs. 72,200 - 74,900 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for TVS Star City Plus?

The TVS Star City Plus is available in 2 variants - ES Drum, ES Disc.

What are the TVS Star City Plus colour options?

TVS Star City Plus comes in five colour options: Red Black, Grey Black, Blue Silver, Black Red, Black Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 109.0 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Super Splendor XTEC, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, TVS Radeon, Honda Livo.

What is the mileage of TVS Star City Plus?

TVS Star City Plus comes with a mileage of 83.09 kmpl (Company claimed).